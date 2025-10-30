Perth woman tormented neighbours with ‘distressing’ poison letter campaign

A Perth woman has admitted being behind a year-long poison letter campaign to spread salacious unfounded gossip about her neighbours.

Kathleen Minogue tormented a nearby couple with letters through their door, Facebook posts and Whatsapp messages.

The 63-year-old made horrific and unsubstantiated claims that the pair were “abusers” of animals and children.

She also got into a bizarre row with them about their Ring doorbell camera and threatened to report them to their landlord.

Minogue appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour between May 1 2024 and May 6 this year.

Seen on Ring Doorbell

Fiscal depute Angela Clay, prosecuting, said problems began when the complainers entered into a relationship.

“When this relationship began, the accused started posting threatening letters through their door,” she said.

They received a missed parcel slip which Minogue had written on, calling the pair “abusers”.

Minogue also posted an A4-size letter, threatening to tell the woman’s landlord that she had been abusing a child.

“The letter also included rantings about how she is the one who cleans the common close,” said Ms Clay. “And demands that (the female complainer) cleans it.

“The accused ends the letter calling her an abuser of children and animals.”

Just after 2pm on April 8, Minogue was seen on Ring doorbell posting a letter through the door.

In the video, she is heard saying: “C***s. There you go.”

Ms Clay said the letter consisted of two pieces of A4 lined paper, in which Minogue complained about the Ring doorbell facing her property.

She ordered the couple to remove it or she would call in the police and the council.

‘You’re caught bonnie’

The fiscal depute said there were multiple incidents where Minogue was seen waving at the doorbell.

In a Facebook post, she made allegations about members of the couple’s family grooming schoolchildren.

She questioned how the female complainer got her jobs and made claims that the couple’s rabbit died when they went on holiday.

On May 1, Minogue penned another letter claiming the male complainer had been messaging schoolgirls.

She signed off: “Now phone the police.”

Another time, the neighbour opened the door to see Minogue outside, having just posted another letter.

“I don’t f***ing think so, by the way,” he told her.

Minogue replied: “You’re caught bonnie.”

As she walked away, she shouted at him: “Paedo”.

Police were handed 10 letters posted by Minogue, as well as screenshots of Whatsapp messages from her.

On May 6, Minogue commented on a Facebook post, complaining about the female complainer and naming her workplace.

Police attended at Minogue’s address two days later and brought her in for questioning.

Allegations were ‘distressing’

Defence agent David Holmes said Minogue had originally been on good terms with the woman, but her relationship had “caused a schism.”

“Ms Minogue accepts that she should not have proceeded in the way that she did,” he said.

“She had significant problems as a child, which makes her particularly concerned for the welfare of other children – albeit this was expressed in the wrong way here.”

Mr Holmes said the court hearing wasn’t the place to determine the “veracity” of his client’s claims.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Minogue: “It’s concerning that you come to court at your age, as a first offender, for what has been a campaign for a year against your neighbour.

“Whatever reason you think you had justification for doing that, that would have caused them stress.

“It must have been distressing to them, particular with allegations of being a paedophile and grooming.

“This is quite a serious matter. The custody threshold has been reached.”

Minogue, of Jura Street, was fined £450 and placed on supervision for a year.

