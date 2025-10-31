Serial sex attacker assaulted woman in Fife street ‘with intent to rape’

A 20-year-old man attacked a woman from behind and tried to rape her in a Dunfermline street.

Levi Taylor had sexually assaulted another woman in Lochgelly less than two weeks earlier.

Taylor appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via video link from custody to plead guilty to two charges.

On February 12 this year at Carnegie Drive, Dunfermline, he assaulted a woman and approached her from behind, seized and compressed her neck, pulled her to the ground and struggled with her with intent to rape her.

On January 31 this year at an address in Lochgelly he sexually assaulted another woman.

He repeatedly seized her body, placed his hand under her clothing and touched her breasts, placed his hand under clothing and sexually penetrated her.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until November 25 to obtain background reports and Taylor will remain in custody.

He was also put on the sex offenders register.

Earlier attack on boy, 11

Further details on the circumstances of the offending are expected to be heard at Taylor’s next court appearance.

In April last year, Taylor was jailed for nine months for battering an 11-year-old boy unconscious and throwing a cup of urine at a police officer.

He repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on the boy’s head and body during the attack at a property in Oakley on August 13 2022.

Taylor was aged 17 at the time.

Court papers said he carried out the assault to injury “whilst acting along with a juvenile.”

He was previously alleged to have endangered the boy’s life but this was deleted from the charge.

Sheriff John MacRitchie said Taylor’s 11-year-old victim was “effectively kicked unconscious and stamped on”.

Taylor also assaulted a police sergeant by throwing a cup of urine at him at Kirkcaldy police station on August 20 2022.

The sheriff said this appeared to be a premeditated attack on a police officer by “acting in the most disgusting way”.

Sheriff MacRitchie described both offences as “horrific” and “appalling”.

Sentencing, the sheriff said he took account of Taylor’s young age and adverse childhood experiences.

Taylor had previously pled guilty to the two assaults.

