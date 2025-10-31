Serial sex attacker assaulted woman in Fife street ‘with intent to rape’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Serial sex attacker assaulted woman in Fife street ‘with intent to rape’

Levi Taylor attacked a woman from behind in Dunfermline, less than two weeks after sexually assaulting another woman in Lochgelly.

By Jamie McKenzie
Levi Taylor. Image: Facebook
Levi Taylor. Image: Facebook

A 20-year-old man attacked a woman from behind and tried to rape her in a Dunfermline street.

Levi Taylor had sexually assaulted another woman in Lochgelly less than two weeks earlier.

Taylor appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via video link from custody to plead guilty to two charges.

On February 12 this year at Carnegie Drive, Dunfermline, he assaulted a woman and approached her from behind, seized and compressed her neck, pulled her to the ground and struggled with her with intent to rape her.

On January 31 this year at an address in Lochgelly he sexually assaulted another woman.

Levi Taylor. Image: Facebook

He repeatedly seized her body, placed his hand under her clothing and touched her breasts, placed his hand under clothing and sexually penetrated her.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until November 25 to obtain background reports and Taylor will remain in custody.

He was also put on the sex offenders register.

Earlier attack on boy, 11

Further details on the circumstances of the offending are expected to be heard at Taylor’s next court appearance.

Carnegie Drive in Dunfermline.
Taylor targeted his victim in Carnegie Drive, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

In April last year, Taylor was jailed for nine months for battering an 11-year-old boy unconscious and throwing a cup of urine at a police officer.

He repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on the boy’s head and body during the attack at a property in Oakley on August 13 2022.

Taylor was aged 17 at the time.

Court papers said he carried out the assault to injury “whilst acting along with a juvenile.”

He was previously alleged to have endangered the boy’s life but this was deleted from the charge.

Sheriff John MacRitchie said Taylor’s 11-year-old victim was “effectively kicked unconscious and stamped on”.

Taylor also assaulted a police sergeant by throwing a cup of urine at him at Kirkcaldy police station on August 20 2022.

The sheriff said this appeared to be a premeditated attack on a police officer by “acting in the most disgusting way”.

Sheriff MacRitchie described both offences as “horrific” and “appalling”.

Sentencing, the sheriff said he took account of Taylor’s young age and adverse childhood experiences.

Taylor had previously pled guilty to the two assaults.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

