Home News Courts

Fife abuser admits historic sex offending against six-year-old boy in Dunfermline woods

Connor Potter took the boy to a secluded part of Calais Muir Woods in Dunfermline to carry out the sexual acts.

By Jamie McKenzie
Calais Muir Woods, Dunfermline. Image: Google
A Fife man has admitted historic sexual offending as a teenager which involved inducing a boy to strike him with a stick and watch him carry out a solo sex act.

Connor Potter took the boy to a secluded part of Calais Muir Woods in Dunfermline to carry out the sexual acts on various occasions during a period spanning three years and eight months in the 2010s.

The child was six years old when the abuse began and Potter was 13.

Potter, now aged 28, of East Green, Anstruther, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to a charge of causing a young child to participate in and be present during sexual activity.

Historic offending

The court heard how Potter pulled down his own lower clothing, exposed his penis, asked the boy to touch his penis, and induced him to repeatedly strike his penis with a stick or similar implement.

He also induced him to watch while he masturbated in his presence.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Potter has a record for sexual offending, however the convictions post-date this offence.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Potter’s case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The court heard that Potter befriended the boy and would often take him to the woods to play.

On one occasion they went to a secluded part of the woods to play and Potter pulled down his lower clothing, exposing his penis to the boy.

He asked the boy to touch his penis but the boy refused.

Potter then “instructed” his victim to “find a stick” and “strike his penis with it” until he got an erection, the fiscal said.

The boy found a wooden branch and did as instructed.

He then told the boy to watch him as he began to masturbate.

Afterwards, they continued to play.

‘Very much rehabilitated’

The fiscal depute said this happened in the “same manner on repeated occasions thereafter” and always in a secluded part of the woods.

It only stopped when Potter moved away from the area when he was about 16.

Ms Smith said that in the years following the incident, the boy began to realise that what Potter had done to him was wrong.

In early 2022 he told his sister, who contacted police to report the disclosure the following year.

Detectives arrested Potter on suspicion of a sexual offence in July last year.

Defence lawyer Gary Foulis said Potter has “very much rehabilitated himself” and pointed out the charge is historic.

The solicitor said Potter has previously received an extended prison sentence.

He said his client completed a programme to address sexual offending and now understands “why he did these things.”

Mr Foulis said Potter was released on licence in January 2022 and has been back in the community nearly four years. He said there has been no further offending.

The lawyer said Potter works in a call centre full time and has learned to drive and has rehabilitated himself.

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentencing on Potter until November 26  to obtain background reports and continued his bail meantime.

Potter is already on the sex offenders register.

