Jailed Perth binman ‘has no memory’ of raping woman while she slept

A sex attacker who raped a sleeping woman after earlier refusing to leave her home has been jailed for four years and 11 months.

Predator Maxwell Muirhead, 27, assaulted the victim at her home in Perth when she was asleep and incapable of consenting.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh that although he was a first offender the offence was so serious there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

Lady Carmichael said that prior to the rape Muirhead had invited himself in and was unwilling to leave when asked to do so.

The judge told Muirhead, formerly of Cooper Drive, Perth, that he would have faced a five and a half year jail term but for his guilty plea.

Women were uncomfortable

Muirhead earlier admitted assaulting and raping the victim on June 2 last year.

The court heard that Muirhead offered to share a taxi with the victim and her friend after they were out celebrating in Perth and ended up at her address.

When they arrived at the woman’s home Muirhead asked if could come in. He was told by both women that they had boyfriends and were not interested in him sexually.

Advocate depute Eilidh Robertson said Muirhead assured them that he just wanted to socialise and was allowed into the property.

But once inside the women became uncomfortable with his behaviour and he was asked to leave, but did not.

Ms Robertson said the victim became “increasingly irritated” by him and said she was going to take her dog for a walk and on her return the women would be going to bed alone.

The court heard that she later explained she was being rude to Muirhead by this point and making it very clear he was not welcome and should go home.

Muirhead asked if he could sleep on the sofa and was told he could but was not permitted in the bed.

When she returned from the walk she found Muirhead on the couch and her friend sleeping in the bed. She got into bed and fell asleep.

But her friend later awoke to find Muirhead behind the fast asleep victim having sex with her. She started to shout and demanded: “What the f*** are you doing?”.

Muirhead claimed “I didn’t do anything” before leaving the premises.

‘No memory’ of attack

The victim later spoke with a relative who described her as appearing “devastated” after the attack.

The court heard that the 26-year-old victim and her friend were earlier out in Perth city centre for a celebration with others.

Defence counsel Neil Beardmore said of refuse collector Muirhead: “He is ashamed of what he did.”

He told the court: “He has no memory of the events of what occurred in the bedroom on June 2 last year.”

Muirhead was placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.

Lady Carmichael made a non harassment order prohibiting him approaching or contacting the victim or attempting to do so indefinitely.

