Drug driver caught out by illegal window tints on M9 near Stirling

An offshore worker was caught drug driving near Stirling after sharing a spliff with his passenger.

Jonathan Pyrah was initially stopped by police due to the illegal tint on his vehicle’s windows.

But after officers detected a potent cannabis smell emanating from the vehicle they gave him a roadside drug test, which he failed.

At Stirling Sheriff Court the 36-year-old was banned from the roads.

Illegal window tint sparks police stop

Fiscal depute Simona Gesheva told the court: ” At around 4.30pm police officers were in uniform in a marked police vehicle traveling on the M9 when they observed the accused’s motor vehicle, which appeared to have an illegal tint.

“It was directed to the services at junction 9 and the accused was found to be the sole occupant within.

“Police used a device to measure the windscreen, which was fitted with a blue tint, and the side windows, which had a black tint.

“The side windows were 42%, below the limit of 70%.

“At this time there was a small of cannabis and the accused was informed of this.

“The accused became irritable and said he had smoked it earlier for his ADHD.”

Shared a spliff on way to Stirling

Representing himself, Pyrah told the court the cannabis helped calm his ADHD but that he was now going down the route of gaining a legal medical prescription.

He said: “I apologise for it – it was silly mistake.

“I gave my friend a lift home and he had it in the car, and he shared it with me.

“I’m going after the medical side because with my ADHD it does help me.”

He said he was previously an offshore worker but had spent the last six months taking on caring duties for a family member.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony handed him a 12-month disqualification and admonished him

In the UK a car’s front windscreen must let at least 75% of light through and the front side windows must let at least 70% of light through.

Pyrah, of Keighley, admitted driving a car with an illegal tint on the M9 on March 25 this year.

He further admitted having excess cannabis in his system.

