Drug driver caught out by illegal window tints on M9 near Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Drug driver caught out by illegal window tints on M9 near Stirling

Jonathan Pyrah was pulled over by officers who wanted to inspect his suspiciously darkened windows.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Jonathan Pyrah
Jonathan Pyrah was caught drug driving on the M9 after police noticed his illegal window tints.

An offshore worker was caught drug driving near Stirling after sharing a spliff with his passenger.

Jonathan Pyrah was initially stopped by police due to the illegal tint on his vehicle’s windows.

But after officers detected a potent cannabis smell emanating from the vehicle they gave him a roadside drug test, which he failed.

At Stirling Sheriff Court the 36-year-old was banned from the roads.

Illegal window tint sparks police stop

Fiscal depute Simona Gesheva told the court: ” At around 4.30pm police officers were in uniform in a marked police vehicle traveling on the M9 when they observed the accused’s motor vehicle, which appeared to have an illegal tint.

“It was directed to the services at junction 9 and the accused was found to be the sole occupant within.

Pyrah was spotted by police on the M9 near Stirling. Image: Google Street View

“Police used a device to measure the windscreen, which was fitted with a blue tint, and the side windows, which had a black tint.

“The side windows were 42%, below the limit of 70%.

“At this time there was a small of cannabis and the accused was informed of this.

“The accused became irritable and said he had smoked it earlier for his ADHD.”

Shared a spliff on way to Stirling

Representing himself, Pyrah told the court the cannabis helped calm his ADHD but that he was now going down the route of gaining a legal medical prescription.

He said: “I apologise for it – it was silly mistake.

“I gave my friend a lift home and he had it in the car, and he shared it with me.

“I’m going after the medical side because with my ADHD it does help me.”

He said he was previously an offshore worker but had spent the last six months taking on caring duties for a family member.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony handed him a 12-month disqualification and admonished him

In the UK a car’s front windscreen must let at least 75% of light through and the front side windows must let at least 70% of light through.

Pyrah, of Keighley, admitted driving a car with an illegal tint on the M9 on March 25 this year.

He further admitted having excess cannabis in his system.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ethan Livie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Attacker somersaulted during 'brutal' head kick on Angus clubber
John Pollock appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
'High risk' Perth pervert bragged to girls, 16: 'I'm a convicted sex offender'
Keiran Macintosh. Image: Facebook
Handbag thief dragged woman to the ground in 'terrifying' assault on darkened Fife street
Scott Shearer.
Joyrider jailed after 115mph police chase in stolen car down wrong side of A9…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Jail for 'brutal and wicked' kitten torturer
Calais Muir Woods, Dunfermline. Image: Google
Fife abuser admits historic sex offending against six-year-old boy in Dunfermline woods
Karol Butkewicz appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath sex attacker plied teen girls with drink and drugs at 'Just Dance' party
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Home Office plea after bus driver attacked in Fife
Ross Buchan
Dundee sex fiend jailed for ‘plane goes boom’ threat to airport
Ali Lamb
Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder