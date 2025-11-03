Attacker somersaulted during ‘brutal’ head kick on Angus clubber

An apprentice welder who left his victim needing three metal plates in his jaw after booting him so hard he somersaulted has been ordered to pay compensation.

Ethan Livie admitted assaulting a drunken loner who followed him home from Utopia nightclub in Montrose in the early hours of February 24 last year.

Forfar Sheriff Court previously heard Livie lost his temper with the man who had been pestering him and his pals.

The man threw a punch at Livie, but it missed.

Livie responded by wellying the man in the head so hard that he needed weeks off work and Livie himself front-flipped over him.

A sheriff labelled the attack “brutal” and imposed a direct alternative to imprisonment.

Flipped out

The court previously heard his victim consumed a bottle of Buckfast and two cans of Strongbow before heading to Sharkey’s Bar alone at 12.30am.

There, he continued to drink until closing time.

The man then attended Utopia nightclub where he became involved in an argument with Livie in the smoking area, during which Livie, now 22, had to be held back.

When Livie and his pals were walking home, he became aware the man was behind them and asked: “Why are you following us?”

On Castle Place, near Jay’s Fast Food, the man swung for Livie and a friend of his, missing and falling to the ground.

The court heard while the man was on the pavement, Livie ran towards him and kicked him on the head with “significant” force.

The kick rendered the man unconscious and the momentum from the kick caused Livie to “front flip” over his victim.

Livie then got up and booted him twice more in the chest.

An ambulance was called for by a passerby, but the man refused to attend Ninewells until 10.30am.

He was found to have sustained a broken upper and lower jaw.

Surgery was needed to fit three metal plates in his lower jaw.

The man also suffered numbness in his lip.

First offender Livie, of Sinclair Gardens in Hillside, provided a mainly no comment interview.

‘Mild-mannered’ accused

Livie’s solicitor Billy Rennie explained social workers assessed the attacker as minimum risk.

He said: “Essentially, the complainer had been something of a nuisance that evening.

“After Mr Livie and his friends left the nightclub, the complainer continued following them.

“That seems to have been the catalyst for there then being some sort of exchange.

“It doesn’t meet the legal standard for a plea under provocation, but there are certainly elements of Mr Livie being provoked.

“It does seem to be entirely out of character for Mr Livie who is now 22, without any previous convictions or any outstanding cases, and seems to present as a mild mannered young man.

“He recognises the seriousness of his actions and is otherwise law-abiding and providing his family with a good life.

“He’s just about finished his apprenticeship. He’s moderated his behaviour since this and has not been drinking to the same extent at all.”

‘Brutal’ attack

Ahead of a scheduled jury trial in September, Livie pled guilty to assaulting the man.

He admitted the attack, carried out with another, left his victim severely injured, impaired and permanently disfigured.

Allegations the assault was life-endangering were scored out by prosecutors.

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports to be prepared.

Sheriff David Hall placed Livie under supervision for a year.

The sheriff ordered him to complete 250 hours of unpaid work during that time.

He also placed Livie on a 7pm to 5am curfew for the next five months.

Further, Livie was ordered to pay his victim £1,500 compensation over the next 10 months.

The sheriff said: “This was a brutal assault carried out by you, causing severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.

“His jaw was broken and it’s clear that it has caused him significant issues since you assaulted him.

“He was off work for several weeks, his confidence has been badly shaken and h has issues when he’s out and about in the community.

“Drink is no excuse.

“I’m satisfied due to the serious nature and injuries that the custodial threshold has been met. However, the young person’s sentencing guidelines apply to you.

“I am satisfied there is an alternative to a custodial sentence.

“If you don’t carry out this order to the letter, then you’ll go into custody.”

