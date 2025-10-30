Family pays tribute as van driver admits causing tourist’s death on rural Perthshire road

A van driver killed a retired pharmacist on holiday in a horror crash in rural Perthshire.

David Cooper was caught on his own dashcam not stopping at a junction on the A93 Blairgowrie to Perth road on the morning of September 13 2023.

The 31-year-old ploughed into a Mercedes driven by Stephen Painter with his wife Louise a passenger.

The car flipped onto its roof following the smash near Meikleour.

The couple had been returning to their home in Oxfordshire at the time having enjoyed a break in Scotland.

But, despite desperate attempts to save him, Mr Painter, 69, never recovered.

It happened just three days before the couple’s 45th wedding anniversary.

Failed to stop

Cooper later told a witness how he felt “dreadful” for what happened.

The machinery worker appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

He pled guilty to a charge of causing death by careless driving.

The first offender had his bail continued pending sentencing later this year.

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel told the court: “It is accepted that the cause of the collision was due to Cooper’s failure to observe and take proper cognisance of warning signs.

“He failed to react in time to a stop sign at a crossroads junction.

“He then drove his van onto the A93 causing it to collide with the Mercedes.”

Dashcam footage played at the hearing showed the Ford Transit van hit the car which was towing the couple’s caravan.

Cooper’s vehicle also struck a trailer of a tractor which was nearby.

Miss Dalziel: “Louise Painter noticed blood on the airbag – her husband was making noises, but unable to respond to her.

“They were stuck within their vehicle and witnesses – including Cooper – attempted to rescue them by smashing the glass of the sunroof.”

Emergency response

Police, paramedics and fire crews all arrived at the crash scene.

Father-of-three Mr Painter was removed from the car, but he passed away due to fatal chest injuries.

His grieving wife later recalled how she had seen a van “flying towards them” and “knew that they were going to be hit”.

Another motorist described the Mercedes being struck with “great force”.

Cooper, of Blyth, Northumberland, had initially faced a charge of causing the death by dangerous driving.

His lawyer Euan Dow said: “I wish to express his profound remorse for the catastrophic consequences of his driving and the loss that has been suffered.”

Lord Armstrong deferred sentencing until December 4 in Edinburgh.

Cooper was banned from the road meantime.

Family statement

In a statement released through their solicitors Digby Brown, the family of Mr Painter said: “While today’s guilty plea will help us close this devastating chapter we will never be able to find the words to describe our loss.

“Stephen was more than a husband, son, brother, father and grandfather – he was a life partner and adored by his children, grandchildren, mother and siblings.

“Every day there are moments we wish we could share with him but we have been robbed of creating years of memories with him.

“Life will never be the same again.”

