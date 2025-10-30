Family pays tribute as van driver admits causing tourist’s death on rural Perthshire road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pays tribute as van driver admits causing tourist’s death on rural Perthshire road

David Cooper was caught on his own dashcam not stopping at a junction on the A93 Blairgowrie to Perth road on the morning of September 13 2023.

By Grant McCabe and Jamie Buchan
Stephen Painter, pictured, was killed by careless van driver David Cooper. Image supplied by Corina Badenoch and family.
A van driver killed a retired pharmacist on holiday in a horror crash in rural Perthshire.

The 31-year-old ploughed into a Mercedes driven by Stephen Painter with his wife Louise a passenger.

The car flipped onto its roof following the smash near Meikleour.

Stephen Painter. Image supplied by Corina Badenoch and family.

The couple had been returning to their home in Oxfordshire at the time having enjoyed a break in Scotland.

But, despite desperate attempts to save him, Mr Painter, 69, never recovered.

It happened just three days before the couple’s 45th wedding anniversary.

Failed to stop

Cooper later told a witness how he felt “dreadful” for what happened.

The machinery worker appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

He pled guilty to a charge of causing death by careless driving.

The first offender had his bail continued pending sentencing later this year.

The road was closed off for several hours. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel told the court: “It is accepted that the cause of the collision was due to Cooper’s failure to observe and take proper cognisance of warning signs.

“He failed to react in time to a stop sign at a crossroads junction.

“He then drove his van onto the A93 causing it to collide with the Mercedes.”

Dashcam footage played at the hearing showed the Ford Transit van hit the car which was towing the couple’s caravan.

Cooper’s vehicle also struck a trailer of a tractor which was nearby.

Miss Dalziel: “Louise Painter noticed blood on the airbag – her husband was making noises, but unable to respond to her.

“They were stuck within their vehicle and witnesses – including Cooper – attempted to rescue them by smashing the glass of the sunroof.”

Emergency response

Police, paramedics and fire crews all arrived at the crash scene.

Father-of-three Mr Painter was removed from the car, but he passed away due to fatal chest injuries.

His grieving wife later recalled how she had seen a van “flying towards them” and “knew that they were going to be hit”.

Another motorist described the Mercedes being struck with “great force”.

Cooper, of Blyth, Northumberland, had initially faced a charge of causing the death by dangerous driving.

His lawyer Euan Dow said: “I wish to express his profound remorse for the catastrophic consequences of his driving and the loss that has been suffered.”

Lord Armstrong deferred sentencing until December 4 in Edinburgh.

Cooper was banned from the road meantime.

Family statement

In a statement released through their solicitors Digby Brown, the family of Mr Painter said: “While today’s guilty plea will help us close this devastating chapter we will never be able to find the words to describe our loss.

“Stephen was more than a husband, son, brother, father and grandfather – he was a life partner and adored by his children, grandchildren, mother and siblings.

“Every day there are moments we wish we could share with him but we have been robbed of creating years of memories with him.

“Life will never be the same again.”

