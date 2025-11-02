Joyrider jailed after 115mph police chase in stolen car down wrong side of A9 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Joyrider jailed after 115mph police chase in stolen car down wrong side of A9 in Perthshire

Scott Shearer evaded cops for more than 200 miles after stealing a Mercedes-Benz from outside a property in his home town of Wick.

By Jamie Buchan
Scott Shearer.
Scott Shearer.

A joyrider has been jailed after leading police on a dramatic 115mph chase in a stolen car down the wrong side of the A9 in Perthshire.

Scott Shearer evaded cops for more than 200 miles after stealing a Mercedes-Benz from outside a property in his home town of Wick.

When he crept in to snatch the car keys, the owner heard him moving around – but thought it was her cat and went back to sleep.

Shearer’s eight-hour joyride was brought to a halt when officers used a stinger to burst the Merc’s tyres on the outskirts of Perth.

The 21-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted stealing two cars from the house in Wick in the early hours of March 27 this year – just weeks after he was released early from a 16-month sentence.

Scott Shearer.

He further pled guilty to driving dangerously and without insurance on the A9 between Pitlochry and Perth later that day.

Abandoned Jaguar

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said the vehicles had been parked up outside the owner’s house in Huddart Street.

She had gone to bed, not realising she had left her front door unlocked.

Keys for the Jaguar were on the kitchen table, while the keys for the Mercedes had been placed on a shelf behind the front door.

Police stopping the vehicle.
Several police cars were seen apprehending a vehicle at Inveralmond Roundabout. Image: Supplied

“At around 1am, the witness was woken from her sleep by a noise at the address,” said Ms Johnstone.

“She thought it was her cat and didn’t investigate. She then heard footsteps outside.”

About two hours later, Police Scotland received word of an abandoned Jaguar in another part of the town.

It was badly damaged with two flat tyres and one tyre completely off.

When police spoke to the car’s keeper, she confirmed that her Mercedes had also gone missing.

Rolling roadblock

Police carried out a search for the vehicle and by 7.30am it became clear it had left the Caithness area.

Detectives were tipped off that the car was on its way south, down the A9.

Multiple police cars took position at strategic points on the trunk road.

As soon as they saw the suspect car heading south, near Fonab, the police vehicles moved out in a bid to slow down traffic to about 20mph.

“Effectively, they were creating a rolling roadblock,” said the fiscal depute.

Police at Inveralmond Roundabout.
The car chase ended at Inveralmond Roundabout. Image: Supplied

Just after 9am, when the Mercedes approached the block, officers activated sirens and lights.

But instead of coming to a halt, Shearer drove onto the verge and accelerated away, hitting a police car as he went.

As they drove on, Shearer’s passenger hurled soft drinks out a side window, which bounced off police cars and onto the roadway.

“A pursuit was declared to the area control room,” the fiscal depute said.

Sped into traffic

Officers followed the Mercedes as it travelled south, straddling both lanes at speeds of 115mph.

Shearer continued at the same extraordinarily high speed in the single carriageway section, the court heard.

When he reached the next dualled area, he steered into the northbound lane and sped into the face of oncoming traffic.

Motorists were forced to swerve out of his way to avoid crashing.

At this point, he was going at around 90mph.

Perth Sheriff Court
Shearer appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

One police officer travelled ahead to warn oncoming drivers, while another drew up parallel with Shearer in the southbound lane.

Shearer next drove the wrong way down the B867 sliproad into Bankfoot, before turning onto an unclassified farm road.

The car was shortly after seen heading over the flyover, into Luncarty.

He drove through the village, while still being pursued by police.

When he returned to the A9 near Inveralmond roundabout, his vehicle was finally stopped by a police stinger across the road.

An officer smashed the car’s side window to remove Shearer from the driver’s seat.

Both he and his 24-year-old passenger were arrested.

Early release

Defence agent Ian Brechany said: “It’s quite a tale.”

He said that efforts to keep his client out of trouble and avoid further offending “simply hasn’t worked”.

The court heard Shearer had been released early from a 16-month sentence on March 4.

“He’d come out and stayed with his father, who is extremely concerned about his behaviour,” said Mr Brechany.

Shearer had that night gone to a party with friends, near to where the cars were stolen.

He has little memory of being in the Jaguar. “That is no doubt to do with what he had been consuming at the party,” said Mr Brechany.

The court was told Shearer had planned to use the Mercedes to drive his passenger back home to Falkirk.

“He went off the rails at an early age,” the solicitor said. “There were great hopes that progress he had made would continue, but that hasn’t happened.”

Sheriff George Way took account of Shearer’s “atrocious” criminal record, as well as his young age.

He jailed him for 18 months and banned him from driving for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Jail for 'brutal and wicked' kitten torturer
Calais Muir Woods, Dunfermline. Image: Google
Fife abuser admits historic sex offending against six-year-old boy in Dunfermline woods
Karol Butkewicz appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath sex attacker plied teen girls with drink and drugs at 'Just Dance' party
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Home Office plea after bus driver attacked in Fife
Ross Buchan
Dundee sex fiend jailed for ‘plane goes boom’ threat to airport
Ali Lamb
Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder
The Club Bar on Union Street, Dundee.
More jail time for Perthshire thug who battered partner and stranger outside Dundee's Club…
Levi Taylor. Image: Facebook
Serial sex attacker assaulted woman in Fife street 'with intent to rape'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Pub-goer floored and drink-driver resentenced
Kathleen Minogue appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth woman tormented neighbours with 'distressing' poison letter campaign