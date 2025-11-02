Joyrider jailed after 115mph police chase in stolen car down wrong side of A9 in Perthshire

A joyrider has been jailed after leading police on a dramatic 115mph chase in a stolen car down the wrong side of the A9 in Perthshire.

Scott Shearer evaded cops for more than 200 miles after stealing a Mercedes-Benz from outside a property in his home town of Wick.

When he crept in to snatch the car keys, the owner heard him moving around – but thought it was her cat and went back to sleep.

Shearer’s eight-hour joyride was brought to a halt when officers used a stinger to burst the Merc’s tyres on the outskirts of Perth.

The 21-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted stealing two cars from the house in Wick in the early hours of March 27 this year – just weeks after he was released early from a 16-month sentence.

He further pled guilty to driving dangerously and without insurance on the A9 between Pitlochry and Perth later that day.

Abandoned Jaguar

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said the vehicles had been parked up outside the owner’s house in Huddart Street.

She had gone to bed, not realising she had left her front door unlocked.

Keys for the Jaguar were on the kitchen table, while the keys for the Mercedes had been placed on a shelf behind the front door.

“At around 1am, the witness was woken from her sleep by a noise at the address,” said Ms Johnstone.

“She thought it was her cat and didn’t investigate. She then heard footsteps outside.”

About two hours later, Police Scotland received word of an abandoned Jaguar in another part of the town.

It was badly damaged with two flat tyres and one tyre completely off.

When police spoke to the car’s keeper, she confirmed that her Mercedes had also gone missing.

Rolling roadblock

Police carried out a search for the vehicle and by 7.30am it became clear it had left the Caithness area.

Detectives were tipped off that the car was on its way south, down the A9.

Multiple police cars took position at strategic points on the trunk road.

As soon as they saw the suspect car heading south, near Fonab, the police vehicles moved out in a bid to slow down traffic to about 20mph.

“Effectively, they were creating a rolling roadblock,” said the fiscal depute.

Just after 9am, when the Mercedes approached the block, officers activated sirens and lights.

But instead of coming to a halt, Shearer drove onto the verge and accelerated away, hitting a police car as he went.

As they drove on, Shearer’s passenger hurled soft drinks out a side window, which bounced off police cars and onto the roadway.

“A pursuit was declared to the area control room,” the fiscal depute said.

Sped into traffic

Officers followed the Mercedes as it travelled south, straddling both lanes at speeds of 115mph.

Shearer continued at the same extraordinarily high speed in the single carriageway section, the court heard.

When he reached the next dualled area, he steered into the northbound lane and sped into the face of oncoming traffic.

Motorists were forced to swerve out of his way to avoid crashing.

At this point, he was going at around 90mph.

One police officer travelled ahead to warn oncoming drivers, while another drew up parallel with Shearer in the southbound lane.

Shearer next drove the wrong way down the B867 sliproad into Bankfoot, before turning onto an unclassified farm road.

The car was shortly after seen heading over the flyover, into Luncarty.

He drove through the village, while still being pursued by police.

When he returned to the A9 near Inveralmond roundabout, his vehicle was finally stopped by a police stinger across the road.

An officer smashed the car’s side window to remove Shearer from the driver’s seat.

Both he and his 24-year-old passenger were arrested.

Early release

Defence agent Ian Brechany said: “It’s quite a tale.”

He said that efforts to keep his client out of trouble and avoid further offending “simply hasn’t worked”.

The court heard Shearer had been released early from a 16-month sentence on March 4.

“He’d come out and stayed with his father, who is extremely concerned about his behaviour,” said Mr Brechany.

Shearer had that night gone to a party with friends, near to where the cars were stolen.

He has little memory of being in the Jaguar. “That is no doubt to do with what he had been consuming at the party,” said Mr Brechany.

The court was told Shearer had planned to use the Mercedes to drive his passenger back home to Falkirk.

“He went off the rails at an early age,” the solicitor said. “There were great hopes that progress he had made would continue, but that hasn’t happened.”

Sheriff George Way took account of Shearer’s “atrocious” criminal record, as well as his young age.

He jailed him for 18 months and banned him from driving for two years.

