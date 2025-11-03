Fife man sentenced for EIGHT assaults, including on motorist for ‘driving like a fanny’

A Fife man was sentenced for EIGHT assaults, including attacking a motorist for “driving like a fanny”, putting a second victim in a “sleeper hold” and punching a nurse.

Kyle Fleming went on a rampage in his home street in Dunfermline and on other occasions assaulted police and a hospital nurse trying to help him remove a cannula from his arm.

Fleming, 30, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video link to prison after earlier pleading guilty to multiple assaults and two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Attacked car

A prosecutor told the court at around 2pm on September 23 last year, Fleming approached a car that arrived on Clunie Road and complained about its noisy exhaust.

He accused the driver of speeding, then reached into the car, grabbed him by the t-shirt and pinned him to his seat, while shouting and swearing.

The driver got out and Fleming punched and broke the car window, while calling the man’s pregnant partner a “fat cow”.

Another neighbour saw Fleming outside his communal door shouting, “f**king come on then”, before headbutting his own door.

The court heard he opened his jacket, resulting in cans of beer falling out, then shouted: “You are all drug dealers.”

Sleeper hold

A short time later, another man arrived to visit a friend and Fleming came back into the street and started shouting.

The man told him to calm down and Fleming punched him twice on the head from behind, causing him to fall and strike his face on the ground.

The fiscal went on: “He got him in a sleeper hold, seizing him around the neck and compressing.

“He could not breathe and thought he was going to pass out.”

After Fleming relaxed his grip, the man and other witnesses saw a “sharp implement” in the accused’s right hand.

When someone shouted to contact police, Fleming stopped.

No implement was recovered when police arrived to arrest him.

Admissions

In the presence of police, Fleming said he “punched the window and strangled him” and “I did it because he has been driving up and down the street like a fanny”.

He said: “He’s lucky that his Mrs was in the car, otherwise I would have killed him.”

On the way to the police station, Fleming further stated: “I admit to it, he shouldn’t be driving like a fanny” and “I wish I did more to him, I’m guilty”.

The fiscal said Fleming’s second victim – a stranger – suffered injuries to his neck and eyebrows but did not require medical attention.

Hospital attacks

The court heard Fleming attended Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on April 28 and needed a cannula inserted into his left arm.

An emergency nurse practitioner saw him leave the observation ward and was concerned the device was still in his arm.

She caught up with him as he tried to remove it and advised she would do it.

He told her: “Come near me and I will kick f**k out of you.”

Court papers say he punched the woman on the body.

Two other men tried to restrain Fleming but he headbutted one and scratched and attempted to bite the other.

Police assaults

Police later found Fleming on Hayfield Road and he swung his elbow and struck a female constable’s right eye, causing a cut and bruising.

Around 4pm on December 16 last year, police were at Fleming’s block of flats in relation to another matter and had cause to enter his home.

He brandished a four-foot-long metal pole while telling them to leave.

Officers took control of him and he dropped the pole but began kicking out at them.

Again at his flat, on March 19 last year, Fleming headbutted a police officer to his right cheek, resulting in bruising and later in a police van, stated: “I’m going to f**king bite the nose off you.”

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson said a pre-sentencing report on Fleming suggests he could have a learning disability and there is discussion of emotionally unstable personality disorder.

The solicitor said: “Of course he can help himself but he finds highly stressful instances very difficult to deal with and ends up thrashing out.”

The lawyer suggested he may be someone with “lesser culpability due to a lack of understanding and maturity”.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said a custodial sentence was “inevitable” and jailed Fleming for a total of 30 months, backdated to October 16, with a one-year supervised release order.

