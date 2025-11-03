‘High risk’ Perth pervert bragged to girls, 16: ‘I’m a convicted sex offender’

A “high risk” serial pervert bragged to two 16-year-old girls about being a convicted sex offender, before asking them for a threesome.

John Pollock approached the terrified youngsters in Perth’s Foundry Lane on August 22 last year and made disgusting comments about the size of his genitals claiming to have a “micro penis”.

The 62-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of indecent verbal communications.

He had appeared at the same court almost exactly a year earlier, when he was placed on the sex offenders register for asking two 15-year-olds to perform oral sex on him.

Pollock was spared jail, despite a sheriff’s “enormous reservations” about his ability to comply with his community payback order.

Texted friend for help

Fiscal depute Angela Clay, prosecuting, confirmed Pollock had been convicted of sexual offences at the court on August 1 2024.

She said earlier this year he had been assessed by a MAPPA (Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements), a system for managing dangerous offers, as “posing a high risk of significant harm”.

Pollock approached his 16-year-old victims just before 7pm on August 22, while they were waiting to be picked up.

He said to them: “Can I be honest with you?”

Pollock then explained he was a registered sex offender “because he had asked two lassies to suck his d*** and they reported him to the police.”

He then asked the girls if they were dating, before asking: “Do you want a threesome?”

One of the girls, alarmed and scared, texted a friend for help.

Pollock then started talking about his genitals.

“I have a low hanging penis,” he said. “Actually, it’s a micro penis.”

The girl sent another message to her friend, asking him to hurry up.

Pollock kept talking, telling the girls he fancied them.

“Both witnesses were frightened and worried, and didn’t know what to do,” said Ms Clay.

The incident was reported to police who visited Pollock at his Union Street address in the early hours of the morning.

Criminal history

Pollock was previously placed on supervision for asking two 15-year-olds for oral sex at Bridgend, Aberfeldy, in April 2023.

He returned to court in February this year and admitted failing to notify police about a new bank card – a breach of his sex offender notification requirements.

For that he was fined £200.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He pled guilty so that witnesses would not be required to give evidence in court.

“He has very little recollection about what has taken place.”

Mr Holmes said that a pre-sentencing report had suggested custody as an option.

He added that his client met the criteria for the Moving Forward 2 Change sex offenders programme.

The solicitor said the public may not be best served by jailing his client without addressing underlying issues.

The court heard that a series of bereavements had affected Pollock’s mental state.

“He is very embarrassed, and this is not how he perceives himself,” said Mr Holmes.

Curfew order

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon: “The report does not make good reading, regarding how you comply with court orders.

“I have to consider the public interest here and also the protection of vulnerable young individuals who you have some issues with.

“I could put you in custody for the public’s protection.”

The sheriff said he would impose a community order as an alternative, despite “enormous reservations” he won’t comply.

“If you don’t comply with this, you will go to jail,” he told Pollock.

“This is a serious issue.”

Pollock was placed on supervision for three years and ordered to engage with the Moving Forward scheme.

He must also stay home between 7pm and 7am each night for five months as part of a restriction of liberty curfew.

Pollock will remain on the sex offenders register for five years.

