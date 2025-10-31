Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder

Lennon Hathway, 18, is accused of fatally attacking Alistair Lamb at a flat in the city’s Balunie Terrace, Dundee on April 18 this year.

By Grant McCabe
Ali Lamb
Ali Lamb was allegedly murdered on Friday, April 18. Image: DC Thomson

A teenager is to stand trial charged with the murder of a man in Dundee.

Lennon Hathway, 18, is accused of fatally attacking Alistair Lamb at a flat in the city’s Balunie Terrace, Dundee on April 18 this year.

It is claimed the 36-year-old was threatened with a knife before being repeatedly struck on the head and body with the blade.

Hathway – who was 17 at the time – faces a separate charge of assaulting Mr Lamb at the property on the same date.

Balunie Terrace police
Police and forensics at the scene in Balunie Terrace in April. Image: Lindsey Hamilton

This includes allegations the man was punched, pushed and put in a headlock.

Second assault allegation

Hathway is further accused of assaulting a woman in February 2025 in Dundee.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Hathway’s KC Mark Stewart stated: “He pleads not guilty to the indictment.

“The case, as far as the defence is concerned, is ready for trial.”

Prosecutor Leanne Cross also asked for a date to be fixed.

Lord Colbeck went on to set a trial which is scheduled to start on September 14 2026 in Edinburgh.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ross Buchan
Dundee sex fiend jailed for ‘plane goes boom’ threat to airport
The Club Bar on Union Street, Dundee.
More jail time for Perthshire thug who battered partner and stranger outside Dundee's Club…
Levi Taylor. Image: Facebook
Serial sex attacker assaulted woman in Fife street 'with intent to rape'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Pub-goer floored and drink-driver resentenced
Kathleen Minogue appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth woman tormented neighbours with 'distressing' poison letter campaign
Stephen Painter, pictured, was killed by careless van driver David Cooper. Image supplied by Corina Badenoch and family.
Family pays tribute as van driver admits causing tourist's death on rural Perthshire road
The High Court in Edinburgh
Jailed Perth binman 'has no memory' of raping woman while she slept
Stephanie O'Brien appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-healthcare worker spared jail for Buckfast bottle assault in Perth
Thomas Mullen
Dundee teenager jailed for unprovoked stabbing that left victim scarred for life
Kai Groborz appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife teen admits sex attack after 8-year-old victim's brother tells teacher: 'My sister was…