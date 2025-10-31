Courts Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder Lennon Hathway, 18, is accused of fatally attacking Alistair Lamb at a flat in the city’s Balunie Terrace, Dundee on April 18 this year. By Grant McCabe October 31 2025, 10:29am October 31 2025, 10:29am Share Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/5362684/lennon-hathaway-dundee-murder-trial-ali-lamb/ Copy Link Ali Lamb was allegedly murdered on Friday, April 18. Image: DC Thomson A teenager is to stand trial charged with the murder of a man in Dundee. Lennon Hathway, 18, is accused of fatally attacking Alistair Lamb at a flat in the city’s Balunie Terrace, Dundee on April 18 this year. It is claimed the 36-year-old was threatened with a knife before being repeatedly struck on the head and body with the blade. Hathway – who was 17 at the time – faces a separate charge of assaulting Mr Lamb at the property on the same date. Police and forensics at the scene in Balunie Terrace in April. Image: Lindsey Hamilton This includes allegations the man was punched, pushed and put in a headlock. Second assault allegation Hathway is further accused of assaulting a woman in February 2025 in Dundee. The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday. Hathway’s KC Mark Stewart stated: “He pleads not guilty to the indictment. “The case, as far as the defence is concerned, is ready for trial.” Prosecutor Leanne Cross also asked for a date to be fixed. Lord Colbeck went on to set a trial which is scheduled to start on September 14 2026 in Edinburgh. For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.