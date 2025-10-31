Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder

A teenager is to stand trial charged with the murder of a man in Dundee.

Lennon Hathway, 18, is accused of fatally attacking Alistair Lamb at a flat in the city’s Balunie Terrace, Dundee on April 18 this year.

It is claimed the 36-year-old was threatened with a knife before being repeatedly struck on the head and body with the blade.

Hathway – who was 17 at the time – faces a separate charge of assaulting Mr Lamb at the property on the same date.

This includes allegations the man was punched, pushed and put in a headlock.

Second assault allegation

Hathway is further accused of assaulting a woman in February 2025 in Dundee.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Hathway’s KC Mark Stewart stated: “He pleads not guilty to the indictment.

“The case, as far as the defence is concerned, is ready for trial.”

Prosecutor Leanne Cross also asked for a date to be fixed.

Lord Colbeck went on to set a trial which is scheduled to start on September 14 2026 in Edinburgh.

