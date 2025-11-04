Arbroath paedophile racks up third indecent images conviction in as many years

A determined downloader of online child abuse material proved two previous convictions would not deter his vile habits.

Pervert Connor Sangster’s family home in Angus was raided for the third time in as many years after police received intelligence about online child abuse activity.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said: “In November 2024, police received intelligence that indecent images of children had been uploaded to the internet.

“The intelligence directly linked to the accused’s home address.”

Police visited the property in Arbroath at 8.50am on December 9 last year and Sangster’s mother answered the door. The accused and his father were within.

A systematic search of the property was carried out and officers seized an iPhone from Sangster’s bedroom.

He provided the PIN and passwords and officers found 56 picture files, which depicted child sexual exploitation and abuse. Three were considered the most explicit type.

The images all showed girls between the ages of four and eight and the earliest creation date was in December 2023.

None of the files were still accessible as Sangster had deleted them from the device.

Ongoing community sentence

Sangster has been on bail since appearing in court in private from custody the day after the raid.

He pled guilty to taking or making and possessing indecent images of children between 2023 and 2024.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client is currently on a community payback order for similar offending and said the 29-year-old is engaging with social workers.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until December for background reports and placed Sangster on the sex offenders register again.

Sangster’s bail was continued.

Having brought a rucksack to court with him, Sangster covered his face with a snood, sunglasses and a cap as he left the building.

Sangster has taken the same measures at previous court hearings.

In 2022, he was sentenced after being caught with 665 hours of stomach-turning child abuse material.

In May 2023, the then-kitchen porter was sentenced for being caught with another 34 hours of filth.

