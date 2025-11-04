Arbroath paedophile racks up third indecent images conviction in as many years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Arbroath paedophile racks up third indecent images conviction in as many years

Connor Sangster's iPhone was examined by police who had received intelligence relating to disgusting files at his home.

By Ross Gardiner
Connor Sangster
Connor Sangster has been convicted again.

A determined downloader of online child abuse material proved two previous convictions would not deter his vile habits.

Pervert Connor Sangster’s family home in Angus was raided for the third time in as many years after police received intelligence about online child abuse activity.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said: “In November 2024, police received intelligence that indecent images of children had been uploaded to the internet.

“The intelligence directly linked to the accused’s home address.”

Police visited the property in Arbroath at 8.50am on December 9 last year and Sangster’s mother answered the door. The accused and his father were within.

A systematic search of the property was carried out and officers seized an iPhone from Sangster’s bedroom.

He provided the PIN and passwords and officers found 56 picture files, which depicted child sexual exploitation and abuse. Three were considered the most explicit type.

The images all showed girls between the ages of four and eight and the earliest creation date was in December 2023.

None of the files were still accessible as Sangster had deleted them from the device.

Ongoing community sentence

Sangster has been on bail since appearing in court in private from custody the day after the raid.

He pled guilty to taking or making and possessing indecent images of children between 2023 and 2024.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client is currently on a community payback order for similar offending and said the 29-year-old is engaging with social workers.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until December for background reports and placed Sangster on the sex offenders register again.

Sangster’s bail was continued.

Convicted paedophile Connor Sangster conceals his face as he left Dundee Sheriff Court.

Having brought a rucksack to court with him, Sangster covered his face with a snood, sunglasses and a cap as he left the building.

Sangster has taken the same measures at previous court hearings.

In 2022, he was sentenced after being caught with 665 hours of stomach-turning child abuse material.

In May 2023, the then-kitchen porter was sentenced for being caught with another 34 hours of filth.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

