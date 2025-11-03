Chronic Dundee cannabis smoker jailed after second drug enterprise uncovered

A Dundee dad was caught running a drugs enterprise from his home, just months after police raided the property and seized more than 4kg of cannabis.

Keanu Jordan was locked up for a year-and-a-half after admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis in May 2024 – and then again, while on bail for that, in February this year.

A court heard how Jordan had been smoking cannabis since he was 13.

A sheriff blasted Jordan’s “wilful pursuance” of his illicit business despite having been caught and fixed a hearing to claw back his ill-gotten gains.

Search warrant

More than £33,000 worth of the Class B drug was discovered in Jordan’s home in Dundee over two separate searches.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Jordan was detained in the bathroom of the council flat on Balmoral Place when the first warrant was executed.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid said snap bags and scales were discovered, along with £295 in cash in his wallet.

Three jars contained 140.6g of cannabis while two tubs of the drug, weighing 3.9kg, were in the living room.

The cannabis recovered had a total value of £28,114.

Dealing resumed

Undeterred Jordan didn’t curtail his drug dealing, however.

Mr McDermid said: “Police executed a warrant on February 3 2025 and gained entry through an insecure front door.

“A systematic search was carried out. A bag with snap bags contained 116g of cannabis which could realise £1,160 if sold in gram deals.”

Bags containing 320g of the drug had a maximum value of £3,200 with more than £5,100 recovered overall from the second raid.

More than £8,300 in cash was also discovered.

Smoking for 16 years

Sentencing had been deferred for Jordan to be interviewed by social workers.

Jordan’s solicitor Mike Short said: “I’ve tried to persuade him his life would be better without it – he’s been taking cannabis since the age of 13.

“I think the volume that he takes means he spends a lot of his time under the influence.

“He’ll be a better father if he can remain drug free. His family would love, I assume, for him to come off it.

“I think he’s quite isolated. Because of what he smokes, there must be some form of isolation even in his own head.

“I think at the back of his mind, he’d like to come off it.”

Mr Short said his client had never served a custodial sentence before.

Behind bars

Jordan attended the sentencing hearing with a bag for life full of clothes in preparation for prison.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed the 29-year-old for 18 months.

The sheriff said: “You pled guilty to two separate charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

“I have to consider what the public interest – which includes the safety of the public – is as well as your interests.

“Both of these crimes happened at your home address. It is significant that both of these were discovered by police and involved full searches of your address.”

Sheriff Carmichael continued: “You thereafter committed the same crime in the knowledge that you had already been caught by the police and a criminal investigation was in process.

“It is clear that both of these crimes involved a great deal of knowledge and control on your part and you were significantly involved in them.

“You are not assessed as suitable for unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order would not be appropriate given that you committed these offences in your home.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence because of the gravity of these crimes and because you your wilful pursuance of offending in the same way despite having already been caught.”

The sheriff also fixed a proceeds of crime hearing in December to consider confiscation of the cash seized.

