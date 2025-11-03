Handbag thief dragged woman to the ground in ‘terrifying’ assault on darkened Fife street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Handbag thief dragged woman to the ground in ‘terrifying’ assault on darkened Fife street

Keiran Macintosh grabbed his victim from behind as she screamed for help during the assault and robbery in Methil's Kirkland Drive on March 18 this year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Keiran Macintosh. Image: Facebook
Keiran Macintosh. Image: Facebook

A drug-fuelled thug dragged a woman to the ground as she walked alone down a darkened Fife street and stomped on her hand to steal her handbag.

Keiran Macintosh grabbed his victim from behind as she screamed for help during the “terrifying” attack in Methil’s Kirkland Drive on March 18 this year.

The 28-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted charges of assault and robbery.

He further pled guilty to a breach of the peace at a Chinese takeaway earlier that same night.

According to court papers, the offending took place on his birthday.

Stamped on woman’s hand

Sheriff Susan Duff told Macintosh: “You committed a street attack on a 43-year-old lone female in the dark at almost 10pm, from behind.

“She must have been absolutely terrified by your conduct and no doubt, even without a victim impact statement, still lives with the impact of your conduct on her.”

Prosecutor Rachel Hill told the court previously that the woman went to a local Co-op store and was carrying a small handbag with a strap.

Keiran Macintosh. Image: Facebook

Around 9:55pm she left the shop and walked down Kirkland Drive towards her home.

She suddenly became aware of someone running up behind her.

Macintosh grabbed the strap of her bag from behind and tried to pull it over her head.

She grabbed onto the bag to prevent it being stolen and this led to a struggle.

Macintosh got in front and pulled the woman to the ground so she was lying on her back.

The fiscal depute continued: “He repeatedly stamped on her hand and pulled the bag, causing the strap to snap.”

Macintosh ran off with the bag and police were contacted.

The woman, who was not injured, later told police she was “screaming and shouting for help” throughout the incident, and was shouting and swearing at Macintosh.

Trouble in the takeaway

The court heard the bag contained a mobile phone, £80 Next gift card, £45 in cash, credit cards, a necklace and passport.

The woman provided a description of Macintosh and police were able to identify him from nearby CCTV.

Macintosh’s DNA was found on the bag strap and several parts of his victim’s jacket.

The fiscal said he later told police “I confess I took the woman’s bag” and that he regretted doing that.

The Fortune Garden Chinese takeaway in Methil. Image: Google Streetview

Around 9:50pm that same night, Macintosh entered the Fortune Garden Chinese takeaway in Sea Road wearing a top with his hood up.

No other customers were in the takeaway at the time and a male worker behind the counter locked a door to prevent anyone being able to access the staff side of the counter, the court heard.

Macintosh approached the counter and pulled a red metallic item from his pocket which the staff member believed to be a knife but was a vape, the fiscal said.

Ms Hill said Macintosh presented the item at the male and “said something repeatedly” but he could not hear what was being said, causing Macintosh to become frustrated and animated and to shout and swear.

The worker became distressed and went to the back of the shop for help and, when he returned, Macintosh had left.

Police arrested Macintosh on March 29.

Problems with cocaine

Macintosh had originally faced allegations he presented a knife at his robbery victim and cut her bag strap and that he assaulted the takeaway worker by presenting a knife or similar implement and gestured for him to open a door with intent to rob him.

However, prosecutors accepted deletions of these elements of the charges.

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said Macintosh’s position is he was under the influence of substances at the time of the offending.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Mr Sneddon said Macintosh advises in a pre-sentencing report that he had problems with cocaine.

The solicitor said Macintosh’s position on the takeaway incident is he “did not mean anything by it.”

Mr Sneddon asked the court to consider the seven months Macintosh has already spent on remand and that guilty pleas were offered at an earlier stage in proceedings.

The lawyer suggested any prison sentence imposed be restricted to the time he has served and that a community sentence could also be imposed.

Sentencing, Sheriff Duff said she took on board that Macintosh had offered to plead guilty earlier.

The sheriff jailed Macintosh for 28 months, backdated to March 31 when he was first remanded.

The court heard Macintosh has previous convictions which include an indictment for domestic assault to injury in 2022.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jonathan Pyrah
Drug driver caught out by illegal window tints on M9 near Stirling
Ethan Livie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Attacker somersaulted during 'brutal' head kick on Angus clubber
John Pollock appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
'High risk' Perth pervert bragged to girls, 16: 'I'm a convicted sex offender'
Scott Shearer.
Joyrider jailed after 115mph police chase in stolen car down wrong side of A9…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Jail for 'brutal and wicked' kitten torturer
Calais Muir Woods, Dunfermline. Image: Google
Fife abuser admits historic sex offending against six-year-old boy in Dunfermline woods
Karol Butkewicz appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath sex attacker plied teen girls with drink and drugs at 'Just Dance' party
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Home Office plea after bus driver attacked in Fife
Ross Buchan
Dundee sex fiend jailed for ‘plane goes boom’ threat to airport
Ali Lamb
Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder