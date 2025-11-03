Handbag thief dragged woman to the ground in ‘terrifying’ assault on darkened Fife street

A drug-fuelled thug dragged a woman to the ground as she walked alone down a darkened Fife street and stomped on her hand to steal her handbag.

Keiran Macintosh grabbed his victim from behind as she screamed for help during the “terrifying” attack in Methil’s Kirkland Drive on March 18 this year.

The 28-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted charges of assault and robbery.

He further pled guilty to a breach of the peace at a Chinese takeaway earlier that same night.

According to court papers, the offending took place on his birthday.

Stamped on woman’s hand

Sheriff Susan Duff told Macintosh: “You committed a street attack on a 43-year-old lone female in the dark at almost 10pm, from behind.

“She must have been absolutely terrified by your conduct and no doubt, even without a victim impact statement, still lives with the impact of your conduct on her.”

Prosecutor Rachel Hill told the court previously that the woman went to a local Co-op store and was carrying a small handbag with a strap.

Around 9:55pm she left the shop and walked down Kirkland Drive towards her home.

She suddenly became aware of someone running up behind her.

Macintosh grabbed the strap of her bag from behind and tried to pull it over her head.

She grabbed onto the bag to prevent it being stolen and this led to a struggle.

Macintosh got in front and pulled the woman to the ground so she was lying on her back.

The fiscal depute continued: “He repeatedly stamped on her hand and pulled the bag, causing the strap to snap.”

Macintosh ran off with the bag and police were contacted.

The woman, who was not injured, later told police she was “screaming and shouting for help” throughout the incident, and was shouting and swearing at Macintosh.

Trouble in the takeaway

The court heard the bag contained a mobile phone, £80 Next gift card, £45 in cash, credit cards, a necklace and passport.

The woman provided a description of Macintosh and police were able to identify him from nearby CCTV.

Macintosh’s DNA was found on the bag strap and several parts of his victim’s jacket.

The fiscal said he later told police “I confess I took the woman’s bag” and that he regretted doing that.

Around 9:50pm that same night, Macintosh entered the Fortune Garden Chinese takeaway in Sea Road wearing a top with his hood up.

No other customers were in the takeaway at the time and a male worker behind the counter locked a door to prevent anyone being able to access the staff side of the counter, the court heard.

Macintosh approached the counter and pulled a red metallic item from his pocket which the staff member believed to be a knife but was a vape, the fiscal said.

Ms Hill said Macintosh presented the item at the male and “said something repeatedly” but he could not hear what was being said, causing Macintosh to become frustrated and animated and to shout and swear.

The worker became distressed and went to the back of the shop for help and, when he returned, Macintosh had left.

Police arrested Macintosh on March 29.

Problems with cocaine

Macintosh had originally faced allegations he presented a knife at his robbery victim and cut her bag strap and that he assaulted the takeaway worker by presenting a knife or similar implement and gestured for him to open a door with intent to rob him.

However, prosecutors accepted deletions of these elements of the charges.

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said Macintosh’s position is he was under the influence of substances at the time of the offending.

Mr Sneddon said Macintosh advises in a pre-sentencing report that he had problems with cocaine.

The solicitor said Macintosh’s position on the takeaway incident is he “did not mean anything by it.”

Mr Sneddon asked the court to consider the seven months Macintosh has already spent on remand and that guilty pleas were offered at an earlier stage in proceedings.

The lawyer suggested any prison sentence imposed be restricted to the time he has served and that a community sentence could also be imposed.

Sentencing, Sheriff Duff said she took on board that Macintosh had offered to plead guilty earlier.

The sheriff jailed Macintosh for 28 months, backdated to March 31 when he was first remanded.

The court heard Macintosh has previous convictions which include an indictment for domestic assault to injury in 2022.

