Trainee who threw away career in drunken night at Fife police college is sentenced

A former trainee, who made shooting gestures and said “p*ki one, down, p*ki two, down” before sexually assaulting a woman in a bar at Tulliallan police training college in Fife, has been sentenced.

Connor Smith was in a smoking shelter with others during his outburst, after seeing a male in a prayer robe walking towards a nearby mosque.

He also imitated a gesture of prayer by “pretending to give oral sex” and repeatedly stated “Allahu Akbar”.

Later that night he assaulted a fellow trainee inside the Copper Lounge bar – a social club for officers – by pulling her towards him and kissing her on the lips.

The 31-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to sexual assault and behaving in a religiously and racially-aggravated threatening or abusive manner on August 5 this year.

Defence lawyer Lewis Muir said Smith resigned over his actions and is “absolutely devastated his poor judgement cost him a promising career in the police service”.

He is now working in a call centre.

The solicitor said his client drank “far too much” and was “very sick” at the end of the night and has little recollection of what happened.

In relation to the racist outburst, he said Smith is “extremely embarrassed” by the out-of-character comments, adding: “The only explanation he can offer is that what was said was a significantly failed attempt at humour whilst severely intoxicated”.

On the sexual assault charge, he said Smith is “genuinely remorseful and embarrassed”.

Unpaid work

Sheriff Susan Duff told Smith: “You have denied yourself the career you wanted and have to live with that every day but your offences were serious.

“You have been of good character previously and assessed as low risk of reoffending and I am quite confident I won’t see you in the courts again.”

The sheriff sentenced Smith to 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

Smith, whose address on court papers was given as care of professional standards, was put on the sex offenders register for a length of time not stated in court.

Following Smith’s guilty plea at the last court hearing, Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, head of Professional Standards Department, said: “Connor Smith’s actions go against everything Police Scotland stands for.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.