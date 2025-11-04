Trainee who threw away career in drunken night at Fife police college is sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trainee who threw away career in drunken night at Fife police college is sentenced

Connor Smith resigned after his racist outburst and sexual assault.

By Jamie McKenzie
Connor Smith
A sheriff said she does not expect to see Connor Smith back in court.

A former trainee, who made shooting gestures and said “p*ki one, down, p*ki two, down” before sexually assaulting a woman in a bar at Tulliallan police training college in Fife, has been sentenced.

Connor Smith was in a smoking shelter with others during his outburst, after seeing a male in a prayer robe walking towards a nearby mosque.

He also imitated a gesture of prayer by “pretending to give oral sex” and repeatedly stated “Allahu Akbar”.

Later that night he assaulted a fellow trainee inside the Copper Lounge bar – a social club for officers – by pulling her towards him and kissing her on the lips.

The 31-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to sexual assault and behaving in a religiously and racially-aggravated threatening or abusive manner on August 5 this year.

Defence lawyer Lewis Muir said Smith resigned over his actions and is “absolutely devastated his poor judgement cost him a promising career in the police service”.

He is now working in a call centre.

Tulliallan police investigation
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.

The solicitor said his client drank “far too much” and was “very sick” at the end of the night and has little recollection of what happened.

In relation to the racist outburst, he said Smith is “extremely embarrassed” by the out-of-character comments, adding: “The only explanation he can offer is that what was said was a significantly failed attempt at humour whilst severely intoxicated”.

On the sexual assault charge, he said Smith is “genuinely remorseful and embarrassed”.

Unpaid work

Sheriff Susan Duff told Smith: “You have denied yourself the career you wanted and have to live with that every day but your offences were serious.

“You have been of good character previously and assessed as low risk of reoffending and I am quite confident I won’t see you in the courts again.”

The sheriff sentenced Smith to 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

Smith, whose address on court papers was given as care of professional standards, was put on the sex offenders register for a length of time not stated in court.

Following Smith’s guilty plea at the last court hearing, Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, head of Professional Standards Department, said: “Connor Smith’s actions go against everything Police Scotland stands for.”

