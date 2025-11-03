Monday court round-up — Rude gestures and a knuckleduster

A fight behind a boiler house over a “stolen” bike left a Dundee man soaked in blood and now behind bars.

Iain Gray, 33, was brought from HMP Barlinnie, where he has been on remand, to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner and possessing an offensive weapon.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson explained Gray and another man left the city’s Elders Court at around 10pm on May 26 this year and were approached by two unknown males in the car park.

“The accused immediately pulled out an extendable baton and started a confrontation with a male in possession of a knife,” Mrs Paterson said.

Both men retreated behind the block’s boiler house and the second unknown male put Gray’s bicycle in his van.

After the fight, the knife-wielder also retreated to the van and Gray chased the vehicle, brandishing his baton.

Gray told police, who found him with his face covered in blood: “I’ve not done anything.”

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “This was an issue which was brought to Mr Gray, rather than Mr Gray taking himself to this incident.

“Regrettably, he was in possession of the extendable baton.

“They were of the view that the pedal cycle which Mr Gray firmly states was his had been stolen from one of these individuals. They had turned up looking for Mr Gray and the pedal cycle.”

Mr Laverty explained the two had agreed to resolve the dispute with a “fair fight” but the other man refused to drop his knife.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed previous offender Gray for 12 months altogether, backdated to May.

Murder charge

A man accused of stabbing to death Fife NHS worker Natalie Egan in a burning Dundee home has been remanded in custody. Ms Egan was found dead after emergency services, including fire crews, rushed to the address on Byron Street. Calum Miller, 26, is now in custody in connection with Ms Egan’s death, having been accused of murder and theft..

Knuckleduster

A father-of-two was arrested at the scene of a crash after a knuckleduster fell out of his smashed-up car as it was being towed away for repairs.

John Beattie was involved in a late-night collision on the Coupar Angus road in Perthshire, earlier this year.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding told Perth Sheriff Court Beattie’s vehicle was picked up by a recovery vehicle at around 12.15am on February 25.

“Whilst it was being uplifted, several items fell from a side window and onto the road. These included a knuckle duster.”

Beattie, 38, told police he had the weapon for “decorative” purposes and in court, pled guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said the item had been gifted to his client.

“It was bought for about £10,” he said.

Sheriff Wood told Beattie: “Goodness knows why you would want this for decorative purposes.”

Beattie, of Craighall Place, Rattray, was fined £600.

Brutal thief

A drug-fuelled thug dragged a woman to the ground as she walked alone down a darkened Fife street and stomped on her hand to steal her handbag. Keiran Macintosh grabbed his victim from behind as she screamed for help during the “terrifying” attack in Methil on March 18 this year.

Gestures

A Fife man who made “rude” gestures to a woman as she sat in her car outside her home has been put on a structured deferred sentence.

Gerald Corrigan, 46, of Admiralty Road, Rosyth, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Rosyth on August 7 this year.

The court heard previously the gestures imitated oral sex but at a sentencing hearing, defence lawyer Shona Westwood said there had been a misunderstanding and prosecutor said the Crown accepts there was no significant sexual element.

Ms Westwood told the court there were two separate gestures – putting up two fingers and putting his thumb up to his nose with his tongue out.

At the previous hearing, the court heard the woman, in her 60s, parked in front of her house and Corrigan approached and began making the gestures.

The woman’s son-in-law had to come from the house to help and Corrigan threw a punch but missed.

The pair struggled and he was able to pin Corrigan and sit on top of him until police arrived.

Ms Westwood said previously there had been a situation two weeks prior when the woman walked past her client, “staring directly at him for no apparent reason”, that this happens on a “fairly regular basis” and had been the case before the latest incident.

The solicitor said: “The gestures were never made in any other way than a wind up.”

Sheriff Susan Duff gave Corrigan a 12-week structured deferred sentence and warned she may impose a further sentence, depending on his compliance.

Engineer sentenced

A senior engineer who falsified records at a collapsed Dundee flight school was spared a prison sentence. Stuart McPherson, 67, previously admitted making bogus logbook entries at Tayside Aviation, claiming he was under pressure from the firm’s then-bosses at the time of his fraudulent scheme.

Repeat cannabis crimes

Keanu Jordan from Dundee, who kept dealing cannabis from his home after a police raid netted more than 4kg of cannabis has been locked up for a year-and-a-half

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis in May 2024 and, while on bail for that, in February this year.

More than £33,000 worth of the Class B drug was discovered in Jordan’s home over two separate searches.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how, when the first warrant was executed at the council flat in Balmoral Place, snap bags and scales were discovered, along with £295 in cash.

Cannabis worth £28,114 was found in jars and tubs of the drug, weighing 3.9kg, were in the living room.

Undeterred, Jordan continued dealing and on February 3 2025 another search uncovered thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and more than £8,300 in cash.

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “I’ve tried to persuade him his life would be better without it (cannabis) – he’s been taking cannabis since the age of 13.

“I think the volume that he takes means he spends a lot of his time under the influence… I think he’s quite isolated because of what he smokes.

“I think at the back of his mind, he’d like to come off it.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed the 29-year-old for 18 months, saying: “It is clear that both of these crimes involved a great deal of knowledge and control on your part and you were significantly involved in them.

“You are not assessed as suitable for unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order would not be appropriate given that you committed these offences in your home.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence because of the gravity of these crimes and because you your wilful pursuance of offending in the same way despite having already been caught.”

The sheriff also fixed a proceeds of crime hearing in December to consider confiscation of the cash seized.

