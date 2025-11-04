Diner squeezed teen waiter’s buttocks at Perthshire restaurant before insisting he ‘was only having a laugh’

A customer who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old restaurant worker as he served at his table later insisted he was “only having a laugh”.

Wayne Cochrane squeezed his young victim’s bottom as he took a food order at the establishment near Perth.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the teenager was shocked and tried to ignore it but was left “very confused and uncomfortable”.

Cochrane, 41, later sent messages to the teenager’s mum and the restaurant owner, apologising for his actions.

He is now on the sex offenders register after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting the youngster on June 6 this year.

The court heard how his partner had told police Cochrane was “a bit of a joker” and the assault was not done “in a sexual manner”.

Victim ‘didn’t know what to do’

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart, prosecuting, said the teenager was working at the establishment – which cannot be identified for legal reasons – at about 7pm.

Cochrane was at a table with three others and when the complainer arrived to take their order, he noted from the number of empty glasses they had been there for some time.

“He stood to the left of the accused,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused immediately placed his left hand on the complainer’s right buttock and made a squeezing action, before taking his hand away.”

The court heard the young victim was “shocked and didn’t know what to do”.

Ms Stewart said: “He tried to ignore it and quickly got away from the accused.”

She added the victim had been “very confused and indeed, was very uncomfortable”.

Caught on camera

About an hour later, the restaurant’s assistant manager was approached by a woman, believed to be Cochrane’s partner.

She said to her: “Make sure your young lad is alright.”

When asked what she meant, the woman said Cochrane had “grabbed the bum” of the youngster.

Ms Stewart said: “The assistant manager went to check on the welfare of the complainer, who disclosed what had happened.”

The venue’s CCTV footage was reviewed and Cochrane was clearly seen grabbing the staff member’s bottom.

The teenager’s mother was informed and police were contacted.

Later that night, Cochrane texted the owner of the restaurant to apologise and said he was “only having a laugh”.

In the early hours of the next morning, Cochrane contacted the teenager’s mum via Facebook and apologised.

Police went to his home the next day but he was not in. He later agreed to hand himself in at divisional headquarters in Dundee.

Cochrane told officers: “I’m so sorry. It wasn’t like that at all. There was no intention to do that at all, I’m sorry that it happened.”

‘A bit of a joker’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “I think the statement from his partner is quite helpful.

“She said to police that ‘the lad looked over 18’ and only subsequently discovered he was under 18.

“She described Mr Cochrane as ‘a bit of joker,’ who was having a laugh and didn’t think anything about it at the time. This wasn’t done in a sexual manner whatsoever.”

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports.

Cochrane, of Scone, was told his time on the sex offenders register will be determined when he returns to court.

