Diner squeezed teen waiter’s buttocks at Perthshire restaurant before insisting he ‘was only having a laugh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Diner squeezed teen waiter’s buttocks at Perthshire restaurant before insisting he ‘was only having a laugh’

Wayne Cochrane, described by his partner as 'a bit of a joker,' is now on the sex offenders register.

By Jamie Buchan
Wayne Cochrane
Wayne Cochrane. Image: Facebook

A customer who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old restaurant worker as he served at his table later insisted he was “only having a laugh”.

Wayne Cochrane squeezed his young victim’s bottom as he took a food order at the establishment near Perth.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the teenager was shocked and tried to ignore it but was left “very confused and uncomfortable”.

Cochrane, 41, later sent messages to the teenager’s mum and the restaurant owner, apologising for his actions.

He is now on the sex offenders register after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting the youngster on June 6 this year.

The court heard how his partner had told police Cochrane was “a bit of a joker” and the assault was not done “in a sexual manner”.

Victim ‘didn’t know what to do’

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart, prosecuting, said the teenager was working at the establishment – which cannot be identified for legal reasons – at about 7pm.

Cochrane was at a table with three others and when the complainer arrived to take their order, he noted from the number of empty glasses they had been there for some time.

“He stood to the left of the accused,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused immediately placed his left hand on the complainer’s right buttock and made a squeezing action, before taking his hand away.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard the young victim was “shocked and didn’t know what to do”.

Ms Stewart said: “He tried to ignore it and quickly got away from the accused.”

She added the victim had been “very confused and indeed, was very uncomfortable”.

Caught on camera

About an hour later, the restaurant’s assistant manager was approached by a woman, believed to be Cochrane’s partner.

She said to her: “Make sure your young lad is alright.”

When asked what she meant, the woman said Cochrane had “grabbed the bum” of the youngster.

Ms Stewart said: “The assistant manager went to check on the welfare of the complainer, who disclosed what had happened.”

The venue’s CCTV footage was reviewed and Cochrane was clearly seen grabbing the staff member’s bottom.

The teenager’s mother was informed and police were contacted.

Later that night, Cochrane texted the owner of the restaurant to apologise and said he was “only having a laugh”.

In the early hours of the next morning, Cochrane contacted the teenager’s mum via Facebook and apologised.

Police went to his home the next day but he was not in. He later agreed to hand himself in at divisional headquarters in Dundee.

Cochrane told officers: “I’m so sorry. It wasn’t like that at all. There was no intention to do that at all, I’m sorry that it happened.”

‘A bit of a joker’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “I think the statement from his partner is quite helpful.

“She said to police that ‘the lad looked over 18’ and only subsequently discovered he was under 18.

“She described Mr Cochrane as ‘a bit of joker,’ who was having a laugh and didn’t think anything about it at the time. This wasn’t done in a sexual manner whatsoever.”

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports.

Cochrane, of Scone, was told his time on the sex offenders register will be determined when he returns to court.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Connor Sangster
Arbroath paedophile racks up third indecent images conviction in as many years
Connor Smith
Trainee who threw away career in drunken night at Fife police college is sentenced
Bella Blain
Armed firebug set fire in Arbroath shop then asked police for a lift home
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Rude gestures and a knuckleduster
Keanu Jordan
Chronic Dundee cannabis smoker jailed after second drug enterprise uncovered
Stuart McPherson
Engineer who falsified Dundee flight school records spared jail
Natalie Egan.
Dundee man accused of stabbing to death NHS worker from Fife
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife man sentenced for EIGHT assaults, including on motorist for 'driving like a fanny'
Jonathan Pyrah
Drug driver caught out by illegal window tints on M9 near Stirling
Ethan Livie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Attacker somersaulted during 'brutal' head kick on Angus clubber