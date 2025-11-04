Armed firebug set fire in Arbroath shop then asked police for a lift home

After breaking into an abandoned Arbroath shop, pilfering items and setting a fire, an armed offender strolled into the town’s police station and asked officers for a lift home.

The two upper-floor flats were vacant when Bella Blain entered the boarded-up Stop 4 Shop premises in the small hours of the morning.

However, fire crews rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which melted empty shelves and filled the premises with smoke.

Brazen Blain, hands covered in black soot, walked around to Arbroath’s police office and asked for a lift to Carnoustie.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Blain was quickly identified from CCTV and a personal search uncovered a letter to the shop, a knife and a screwdriver.

Unemployed Blain, 23, told police: “So is it illegal to carry a screwdriver, a blunt screwdriver I may add?”

The court heard transgender Blain was formerly known as Dylan Thomas McEwan and there has been no legal name change.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond explained the former Stop 4 Shop premises has been closed for around two years and both the front and back doors were boarded up with plywood.

Shop owner Muhammad Farooq had visited the unit at 3pm on April 9 2024 and all was in order.

Firefighters were called to the smoking property at 12.50am but nobody was found inside.

“There was extensive damage caused by the fire within, particularly at the rear; however the rear door was secured,” Mrs Drummond said.

Electric faults and overloaded sockets were quickly ruled out.

Due to there being no rear letterbox, it was established the fireraiser had entered via the front door.

Inside, most shelving fixtures had melted and the rear area was covered in soot.

Two fire appliances spent around an hour and a half at the building.

In September 2025, police spoke with Mr Farooq.

He is seeking to sell the shop but has never received a quote for the value of the damage.

Station visit

Offender Blain made no effort to hide from the authorities.

Mrs Drummond said: “At about 3.10am, police were in Arbroath police office.

“Bella Blain attended and requested a lift back to their home address in Carnoustie.”

Sooty-handed Blain matched the description of someone officers were looking for after viewing CCTV footage.

The fiscal said “evasive” Blain told officers of walking around Arbroath for several hours and when questioned said: “How does it affect you if a shop gets broken into?”

Police found three rusty screws in a jacket pocket and within Blain’s handbag were two white paper till rolls, a knife, the screwdriver, an energy bill addressed to Stop 4 Shop and a packet of 10 alkaline watch batteries.

Awaiting sentence

Blain pled guilty to theft by housebreaking and culpable and reckless fire-raising at the Keptie Road shop on April 10 last year.

Various worthless items were stolen before the fire was started, which took effect and caused fire and smoke damage to the premises.

Possession of the knife and screwdriver at Arbroath police station without lawful authority was admitted. A motion to forfeit the weapons was continued until the next hearing.

At the time, Blain was on bail orders from Falkirk and Kilmarnock Sheriff Courts.

The court heard Blain’s criminal record includes violence, threatening or abusive behaviour, housebreakings and breaches of bail and community sentences.

The habitual offender has never been jailed but spent eight days on remand after first appearing, before being released on bail with a curfew.

Solicitor Sarah Russo explained her client is currently completing a community payback order imposed in September.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until December and ordered background reports.

Blain, of Carnoustie, had bail continued.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.