Tuesday court round-up — Ex-Dundee striker and sweet-tooth/ foul mouth

Former Dundee player Nacho Novo was cleared of three road traffic charges.

The 46-year-old was due to appear at Glasgow’s Justice of the Peace court to face accusations of offending in the city’s Great Western Road on April 29 2025.

Court papers stated the ex-striker, of the city’s Drumchapel, drove a Vauxhall without a test certificate.

The Spaniard also faced another charge of causing or permitting co-accused John Millar, 64, to use the car without insurance.

A final allegation stated Novo caused or permitted Millar to use the car without a test certificate.

Novo, who also played for Raith Rovers and Rangers, had his pleas of not guilty accepted by the Crown.

Millar, also of Drumchapel, pled guilty to driving without insurance and a valid driving licence and had six penalty points added to his licence.

Brazen firebug

An offender broke into an abandoned Arbroath shop and set a fire, then strolled into the nearby police station to ask for a lift home to Carnoustie. Bella Blain‘s hands were still sooty when she made her brazen request after setting the fire in the boarded-up Stop 4 Shop premises.

Sweet-tooth/ foul mouth

A sweet-toothed shoplifter who threatened police has been jailed for 14 months.

Craig Lenaghan admitted to dozens of offences between January and October this year.

In the majority of the shoplifting offences he had stolen confectionery but also targeted electrical items, meat, groceries and bedding at stores across Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, with the total value of stolen items reaching almost £3,500.

The 29-year-old, of Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy also admitted several offences of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

In one incident on Fair Isle Road, Kirkcaldy he was put in a police vehicle and threatened officers, claiming to have AIDS when some of his saliva landed on one.

His solicitor said Lenaghan had a long-standing issue with drugs and often stole because he could not afford food.

Noting the “accumulation of offending” was carried out while on a drug treatment and testing order, which Sheriff Mark Allen said “has quite frankly failed”, Lenaghan was told there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

Threw away career

A police trainee who threw away his career by making shooting gestures during a racist outburst, before sexually assaulting a woman in a bar at Tulliallan training college in Fife, was sentenced to unpaid work. A sheriff said she did not expect to see Connor Smith, now a call centre worker, back in court.

Abduction claim

A convicted fraudster, who admitted a brutal assault on a fellow inmate at Perth Prison, claimed he failed to attend his sentencing hearing because he had been abducted.

Thanh Nguyen pled guilty earlier this year to using an improvised weapon made of padlocks and shoelaces to attack prisoner Jack Turek.

Nguyen said he had earlier been attacked in his cell.

After the 48-year-old did not turn up for sentencing, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Finally appearing in court, when asked by Sheriff William Wood why he had not attended of his own accord, Nguyen – representing himself and speaking through an interpreter – said: “I was abducted and forced to work.”

He said he managed to escape when his captors were arrested.

“There’s an ongoing investigation into human trafficking,” said Nguyen.

Sheriff William Wood sentenced Nguyen to four months imprisonment.

Nguyen was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court in 2023 for a bizarre scam in which he agreed to take driving theory tests by pretending to be other men, in exchange for cash and clothes.

The court heard how he had been recruited into the fraudulent scheme after fleeing loan sharks who had trafficked him to the UK from Vietnam to work on a drugs farm.

Determined

A determined downloader of online child abuse material proved two previous convictions would not deter his vile habits. Pervert Connor Sangster’s family home in Angus was raided for the third time in as many years after police received intelligence about online child abuse activity.

26 times limit

A Dunfermline dealer was caught with drugs and cash in a van he was driving while 26 times the legal cocaine limit.

Christopher Currie, 28, was stopped after police received intelligence a van was being used to supply the class A drug across west Fife.

Currie, of Gilfillan Road, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between July 1 and August 2 last year and driving with excess cocaine in his system (264mics/ 10) on the latter date.

A prosecutor told the court police stopped Currie on Gilfillan Road and Currie failed a roadside drugs test.

Police searched the van and found a small bag of white powder, a water bottle with a false bottom which contained more packets of cocaine, a notebook, a mobile phone and £700 in £10 and £20 notes.

More than 26g of white powder was recovered which tested positive for cocaine. No estimated street value for the drugs was given in court.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said the vehicle and most of its contents did not belong to Currie.

The lawyer said Currie had been using cocaine on an almost daily basis before getting clean a year ago.

Mr Morrison said his client ran into debt and was selling to feed his own habit and address drug debts, with the van made available by those further up the chain.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told Currie: “You may have been doing it to fund your own habit and pay drug debt but it’s simply spreading the misery to others. It’s a dangerous pastime.”

The sheriff noted, apart from two road traffic offences, Currie is “essentially a first offender” and ordered 200 hours of unpaid work, a four-month restriction of liberty order, a year-long driving ban and £400 fine.

