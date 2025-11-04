Tuesday court round-up — Ex-Dundee striker and sweet-tooth/ foul mouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Ex-Dundee striker and sweet-tooth/ foul mouth

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Former Dundee player Nacho Novo was cleared of three road traffic charges.

The 46-year-old was due to appear at Glasgow’s Justice of the Peace court to face accusations of offending in the city’s Great Western Road on April 29 2025.

Court papers stated the ex-striker, of the city’s Drumchapel, drove a Vauxhall without a test certificate.

The Spaniard also faced another charge of causing or permitting co-accused John Millar, 64, to use the car without insurance.

A final allegation stated Novo caused or permitted Millar to use the car without a test certificate.

Novo, who also played for Raith Rovers and Rangers, had his pleas of not guilty accepted by the Crown.

Nacho Novo
Former Dundee striker Nacho Novo.

Millar, also of Drumchapel, pled guilty to driving without insurance and a valid driving licence and had six penalty points added to his licence.

Brazen firebug

An offender broke into an abandoned Arbroath shop and set a fire, then strolled into the nearby police station to ask for a lift home to Carnoustie. Bella Blain‘s hands were still sooty when she made her brazen request after setting the fire in the boarded-up Stop 4 Shop premises.

Bella Blain
Bella Blain pled guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sweet-tooth/ foul mouth

A sweet-toothed shoplifter who threatened police has been jailed for 14 months.

Craig Lenaghan admitted to dozens of offences between January and October this year.

In the majority of the shoplifting offences he had stolen confectionery but also targeted electrical items, meat, groceries and bedding at stores across Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, with the total value of stolen items reaching almost £3,500.

The 29-year-old, of Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy also admitted several offences of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

In one incident on Fair Isle Road, Kirkcaldy he was put in a police vehicle and threatened officers, claiming to have AIDS when some of his saliva landed on one.

His solicitor said Lenaghan had a long-standing issue with drugs and often stole because he could not afford food.

Noting the “accumulation of offending” was carried out while on a drug treatment and testing order, which Sheriff Mark Allen said “has quite frankly failed”, Lenaghan was told there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

Threw away career

A police trainee who threw away his career by making shooting gestures during a racist outburst, before sexually assaulting a woman in a bar at Tulliallan training college in Fife, was sentenced to unpaid work. A sheriff said she did not expect to see Connor Smith, now a call centre worker, back in court.

Connor Smith
A sheriff said she does not expect to see Connor Smith back in court.

Abduction claim

A convicted fraudster, who admitted a brutal assault on a fellow inmate at Perth Prison, claimed he failed to attend his sentencing hearing because he had been abducted.

Thanh Nguyen pled guilty earlier this year to using an improvised weapon made of padlocks and shoelaces to attack prisoner Jack Turek.

Nguyen said he had earlier been attacked in his cell.

After the 48-year-old did not turn up for sentencing, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Finally appearing in court, when asked by Sheriff William Wood why he had not attended of his own accord, Nguyen – representing himself and speaking through an interpreter – said: “I was abducted and forced to work.”

He said he managed to escape when his captors were arrested.

“There’s an ongoing investigation into human trafficking,” said Nguyen.

Sheriff William Wood sentenced Nguyen to four months imprisonment.

Thanh Nguyen
Thanh Nguyen. Image: Merseyside Police

Nguyen was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court in 2023 for a bizarre scam in which he agreed to take driving theory tests by pretending to be other men, in exchange for cash and clothes.

The court heard how he had been recruited into the fraudulent scheme after fleeing loan sharks who had trafficked him to the UK from Vietnam to work on a drugs farm.

Determined

A determined downloader of online child abuse material proved two previous convictions would not deter his vile habits. Pervert Connor Sangster’s family home in Angus was raided for the third time in as many years after police received intelligence about online child abuse activity.

Connor Sangster
Connor Sangster has been convicted again.

26 times limit

A Dunfermline dealer was caught with drugs and cash in a van he was driving while 26 times the legal cocaine limit.

Christopher Currie, 28, was stopped after police received intelligence a van was being used to supply the class A drug across west Fife.

Currie, of Gilfillan Road, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between July 1 and August 2 last year and driving with excess cocaine in his system (264mics/ 10) on the latter date.

A prosecutor told the court police stopped Currie on Gilfillan Road and Currie failed a roadside drugs test.

Police searched the van and found a small bag of white powder, a water bottle with a false bottom which contained more packets of cocaine, a notebook, a mobile phone and £700 in £10 and £20 notes.

More than 26g of white powder was recovered which tested positive for cocaine. No estimated street value for the drugs was given in court.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said the vehicle and most of its contents did not belong to Currie.

The lawyer said Currie had been using cocaine on an almost daily basis before getting clean a year ago.

Mr Morrison said his client ran into debt and was selling to feed his own habit and address drug debts, with the van made available by those further up the chain.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told Currie: “You may have been doing it to fund your own habit and pay drug debt but it’s simply spreading the misery to others. It’s a dangerous pastime.”

The sheriff noted, apart from two road traffic offences, Currie is “essentially a first offender” and ordered 200 hours of unpaid work, a four-month restriction of liberty order, a year-long driving ban and £400 fine.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sarah Riley
Death of vulnerable Perthshire prisoner could have been avoided, sheriff rules
George Reid
Shamed Dundee scientist behind vaccine successes is jailed
Perth Sheriff Court
Diner squeezed teen waiter's buttocks at Perthshire restaurant before insisting he 'was only having…
Connor Sangster
Arbroath paedophile racks up third indecent images conviction in as many years
Connor Smith
Trainee who threw away career in drunken night at Fife police college is sentenced
Bella Blain
Armed firebug set fire in Arbroath shop then asked police for a lift home
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Rude gestures and a knuckleduster
Keanu Jordan
Chronic Dundee cannabis smoker jailed after second drug enterprise uncovered
Stuart McPherson
Engineer who falsified Dundee flight school records spared jail
Natalie Egan.
Dundee man accused of stabbing to death NHS worker from Fife