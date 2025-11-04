Shamed Dundee scientist behind vaccine successes is jailed

A shamed Dundee scientist who tried to meet a child after a string of lewd messages is back behind bars.

George Reid was first locked up for child sex offences almost 30 years ago but was able to become a globally-respected figure in biochemistry.

Undercover police officers were behind profiles posing as 12-year-old “girls” bombarded with nauseating messages from the 61-year-old.

His heavily-encrypted devices were searched and a hoard of child abuse material was also discovered.

A sheriff previously remanded Reid in custody after he pled guilty, ruling he posed a “significant risk” to others.

Reid spent decades working on vaccines related to the treatment of HIV, cancer and cystic fibrosis, with papers to which he contributed recognised across the world.

Prior to his arrest in 2024, Reid was earning £78,000 per year as director of biology at Tay Therapeutics Ltd – a spin-out from the University of Dundee that won £40million of funding in 2023.

‘Yucky’ message

In May last year, Reid used ChatIW, Teleguard, Telegram and Snapchat to communicate with “Olivia Watson”, who said she was 12.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Reid said he worked with “computers and stuff” before the conversation became increasingly sexual.

He sent an indecent image of himself and said: “I kept thinking about what’s under your panties.”

He tried to get the account to send an image, then blocked it after becoming suspicious.

But the creep cast his doubts aside to contact another “child” days later, saying: “I should tell you I sometimes fancy girls your age.

“I would understand if you thought that was yucky. I don’t think it’s bad at all it’s just how I am.”

His former home on Windsor Street was raided in June 2024 and 41 child abuse files – 19 of which were Category A – were discovered from the sub-folders of Telegram data.

Reid, still of Dundee, claimed he did not know the passwords and provided “no comment” answers during interview.

Offended for years

He pled guilty to four charges of engaging in sexual conversations with what he thought were children, sending an indecent image and downloading child abuse material between February and June 2024.

Reid – who was fined in Germany for possessing indecent images in 2008 – viewed sentencing proceedings via video link from HMP Perth.

“Mr Reid acknowledges the abhorrent nature of this behaviour and that is reflected in the (social work) report,” solicitor Jim Caird said.

“He is, without any doubt, an intelligent man and he has not wasted his life at all.

“He’s had a very useful career being involved in science and the pharmaceutical industry.”

Mr Caird urged Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to impose a community-based sentence in order to provide his client with “intervention”.

The sheriff asked: “Why would a non-custodial sentence be worth it now?

“He has continued to offend in the same ways over many years.”

After ruling there was no alternative to a jail term, the sheriff sentenced Reid to 30 months in prison and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

