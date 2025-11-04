Death of vulnerable Perthshire prisoner could have been avoided, sheriff rules

A sheriff has ruled the death behind bars of a vulnerable transgender prisoner from Perthshire “would have been avoided” if protective measures had been in place.

Sarah Riley, 29, took her own life in HMP Perth hours after being told she would not be released from custody.

Riley was the only person identifying as female among the 660 inmates being held at the jail and had a history of mental health issues and being suicidal.

She had been held for more than nine weeks in a segregation unit due to delays in moving her to an all-female institution.

She died after hearing of a failed Parole Board hearing.

A fatal accident inquiry into her January 2019 death was held at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

A sheriff ruled: “The deceased was a prisoner with complex needs, but the staff could have been given the available information about her complexities.

“With the benefit of the relevant knowledge the SRU (Separation and Reintegration Unit) staff would have identified that the PBS (Parole Board for Scotland) decision was likely to have a significant detrimental impact on Sarah such that should be

placed on the Talk to Me suicide prevention strategy.

“Had that been done her death would have been avoided.”

Tragic note

Riley had been recalled to jail in November 2018 – four months after being released on parole – after allegedly breaching the terms of her Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) while she had been living in supported accommodation in Perth.

The inquiry was told this followed “an issue related to alcohol, drugs, and threatening a male”.

She had been made subject to the OLR at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2008, with a minimum prison term of two years and eight months, for knifing a man in the back in Aberfeldy, when she was still just 18 and known as Aiden.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio noted Riley was kept in the segregation unit “without legal authorisation” for 18 days.

There was debate over whether she should be moved to a female prison as she had been living as female for some time, with Riley preferring to remain at Perth.

Proposed moves did not work out and, still segregated, she was found dead on January 12 2019.

The inquiry heard Riley had written in a prison document: “I have given up. Any representations I make are just pointless endeavours.

“No matter what I write, if I don’t get out at my tribunal I will never get out. Should that happen I will disengage entirely.”

As an OLR prisoner she was subject to “extensive risk management processes” but they focused on her risk to other people.

Sheriff Di Emidio said there was no system in place in respect of prisoners like Riley regarding risk to themselves.

The sheriff said this would have given staff a clearer understanding of the impact of the Parole Board’s decision not to release her.

Failures

In his 109-page written judgment, Sheriff Di Emidio concluded: “This case is an example of the inappropriate use of segregation for a prolonged period in circumstances where the prisoner had not acted in a manner that merited removal from association.

“Once the prison authorities decided that Sarah had to be transferred elsewhere in line with the… policy, progress was slow.

“Meanwhile Sarah had to be accommodated within the SRU. This was not well managed.”

He described a series of process failures which contributed.

The sheriff said Scottish Ministers and the Scottish Prison Service should consider implementing eight measures to help deal with prisoners who had been placed in solitary.

The recommendations included assessing prisoners’ mental health and informing senior prison staff of their status.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We recognise the profound impact the death of someone in our care has on their loved ones, and our thoughts and condolences continue to be with the family of Sarah Riley.

“We are grateful to Sheriff Pino Di Emidio for his recommendations, which we will fully consider, as we continue to work to support the needs and wellbeing of all people in our care, during one of the most challenging and vulnerable periods of their lives.”

