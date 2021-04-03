New £10.5m care home planned for Broughty Ferry with gym, hairdresser, and cinema

Plans for a new 64-bedroom care home in Broughty Ferry have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

The application by care operator Simply UK, prepared by Yeoman McAllister Architects, plans to develop brownfield land adjacent to Broughty Ferry Road, overlooking the Tay.

In its design statement, the firm said present care home provision in the area “does not meet current standards” with regards to room sizes, en-suite bathrooms and other facilities.

The designers plan to have a café, lounge, private dining facilities, hairdresser, gym, cinema and games room as part of the three-storey, £10.5 million development.

The statement says: “Simply UK has identified a need for the proposed care home in this part of Broughty Ferry.

“Within the catchment area of the proposed site, there is a large proportion

of the population over 75 and another high proportion between the ages of 60 to 74.

“Of the existing surrounding similar facilities, many do not meet current standards in terms of en-suite rooms, room sizes, nursing stations, common areas, corridors, operational design and standards.

“Many were designed and built to previous standards from the 1990s and early 2000s. Technology, ergonomic design and nursing practices are changing all the time and modern, purpose-built care homes are needed to complement the existing stock and to provide a standard of choice that meets 2020 regulations and guidance.

“The Simply UK model also responds to latest guidance and standards which have been developed in response to the ongoing pandemic.

“There is an identified shortfall of this particular type of accommodation in the

Broughty Ferry catchment area.

“There is therefore a clear need and growing demand for this type of facility in the local area.”

The statement says the site “takes advantage of the stunning views to the south over the Firth of Tay.”

It goes on: “Modern, purpose-built care homes that are leading the way in Scotland often have cafés, lounges, private dining facilities, hairdressers, gyms, cinemas and games rooms.

“This new development will have all of the above facilities.”

Economic impact

The new home will see a £10.5m capital investment by the company and will sustain 65 local construction jobs if approved.

The home itself will create approximately 69 new jobs through direct employment, and a further 11 through ‘offsite effects’.

It’s estimated the home will boost the Dundee economy by £750,000 a year once operational.

Use of footpaths and cycleways

Planners also note the proximity of public transport, footpaths and cycleways will be used, as they are “important for health and well-being”.

Simply UK said is it targeting having more than 1,000 beds across the UK by the end of 2022, with 350 beds coming to the market in 2021 and a further 500 beds during 2022, through its care home and retirement living division, Morar Living.

The firm currently operates homes in Inverness, Musselburgh and Bridge of Weir, with others in construction in Perth, Stirling, Helensburgh and North Berwick.

The new 80-bedroom development in Glover Street in Perth, on the site of the former Atrium office building, will be the most spacious facility in Scotland when it opens later this year.

Simply UK also has several other developments in the planning process across the UK.

The operator said it was “proud that a high proportion of its homes are rated as ‘excellent’ or ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission”.