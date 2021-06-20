Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Bid to demolish disused Dundee care home for housing

By Matteo Bell
June 20 2021, 8.00am Updated: July 20 2021, 5.59pm
Plans to demolish Wellburn house care home and turn it into housing have been submitted to Dundee City Council.
Wellburn House.

Plans to demolish a care home to make way for housing have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

The plans for Wellburn House on Liff Road come have been lodged by Barratt Homes,

who hope to buy the home from the Diocese of Dunkeld, which ran the care home until its closure in 2017.

The home was shut down just a few days after a 94-year-old resident fell to his death from an upstairs window in 2017.

Since then, the religious group have maintained the property at a cost of around £60,000 a year.

Demolition

Barratt Homes now plans to demolish the building in order to make way for a new development of three and four bedroom homes, which they believe will meet a growing demand for housing in the city.

It is not yet known how many homes will be built on the site.

The Diocese also plan to re-invest the money made from the property’s sale into other projects.

Bishop Stephen Robson, Bishop of Dunkeld, said: “I hope this news will be welcomed by the local community and parishioners alike as it will breathe new life into the site of Wellburn while raising money that can be used to support other much needed projects.

“We are passionate about Dundee and the communities we are involved with and look forward to seeing a new community thrive in the city.”

‘Enormous demand’ for Dundee homes

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt North Scotland, added: “There is enormous demand in the Dundee area for new homes, particularly those who are taking their first steps onto the property ladder.

“The Wellburn site is ideally placed for development and will help to serve this need while also transforming disused land into a thriving family community.

“We look forward to engaging with the community throughout the consultation and are committed to taking their feedback on board throughout.”

An online public consultation on the demolition plans and the future development of the site is to be held on July 7 at www.liffroaddundee.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]