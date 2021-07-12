Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru and café plans take another step forward

Bosses at Canadian coffee firm Tim Hortons are another step closer to setting up shop in Dundee.

The chain won an appeal to the Scottish Government last month to open a drive-thru and café at the New Craigie Retail Park.

Now more plans have been submitted – this time for signs, billboards and menus to be erected at the site, just off the Kingsway.

The 2,800sq ft space will offer hot drinks and food with indoor and outdoor seating for more than 80 customers at a time.

The erection of seven signs are part of the latest plan to be considered by Dundee City Council, submitted this month.

‘City centre first’ policy

Dundee City Council rejected the bid twice, first in November after concerns were raised that it contradicted the local authority’s ‘city centre first‘ policy.

It aims to discourage plans that could divert business away from the city or district centres.

Planning convener Will Dawson had moved to approve the plans, albeit with reservations.

However, Councillor Ken Lynn offered an amendment to refuse the plans. A tight vote of 10 for the motion and 11 for Mr Lynn’s amendment saw the plans being rejected.

Prior to voting, the committee heard deputation from Russell Pepper, on behalf of Dundee Cycling Forum, and Gavin McPhail, on behalf of Tim Hortons.

Mr Pepper complained about ‘car-centric designs’ – and said empty units in the city centre should be filled before opening new sites in retail parks.

Speaking on behalf of Tim Hortons, Mr McPhail said the development will create 45 jobs.

Council planning officers recommended approving a second application in February, but councillors once again knocked it back over concerns about it diverting business away from the city centre.

However, in June, an appeals reporter appointed by the Scottish Government found the proposal did not contradict the policy.

Last month, bosses said they were “humbled” by the support received from the local community in coming to Dundee.

Chief commercial officer Kevin Hyde said the support had “reassured” the chain that trading in Dundee was the right decision.

Job opportunities

“We look forward to developing and opening a Tim Hortons drive-thru restaurant at New Craigie Retail Park as soon as possible, providing many job opportunities and creating a great environment for the local community to utilise,” he added.