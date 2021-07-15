Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘A week’s worth of business in a day’: Dundee travel agent sees upturn in bookings after amber list change by Nicola Sturgeon

By Katy Scott
July 15 2021, 5.43pm Updated: July 15 2021, 5.43pm
Hays travel staff Gill Stewart, manager John Stewart, Peter Shaw and Lesley Cooper
A Dundee travel agent says it’s seen a boom in business after changes to amber list rules were announced by Nicola Sturgeon.

The first minister’s update on Tuesday confirmed the move to Level 0 across the country on July 19.

Those returning from amber list countries, including Tenerife and Greece, will no longer need to isolate if they have had both their vaccine doses.

Hays Travel managing director John Stewart says it has brought an upturn in business after a difficult year for travel companies.

‘Large number of customers rebooking’

He said: “We’ve been doing one week’s worth of business in just one day.

“Even with the Balearics moving from green to amber, we’ve had some people cancelling and some people still choosing to continue their holidays.

“Most of all, we’ve experienced a large number of customers returning to us to re-book holidays as we were quick to refund them when restrictions affected their holidays earlier in the year.”

However, the switch has made holiday planning difficult for families with unvaccinated children.

Destinations including Majorca, in the Balearics, have moved to the amber list. Photo by ATIENZA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10681383b).

John said: “We had two guys who booked their holiday no bother, as they’ve had both vaccines.

“But we’ve also had families with children having to cancel as they haven’t been vaccinated yet.”

Despite the rule change, the Scottish Government still advises against non-essential travel.

John points out that Dundee is in a worse position than many foreign locations.

He said: “Often these holiday destinations have lower rates of Covid than Dundee.

“You would struggle to find somewhere with worse rates.”

Travel agents Lesley Cooper and Gill Stewart with customer Dillon McGuinness.

Healthcare assistant Dillon McGuiness initially booked a week away in May, but restrictions forced a cancellation.

“[Travel agent] Lesley’s been great,” said Dillon, 22. “I’ve been on and off the phone to her countless times.

“I wasn’t sure what to do as the restrictions kept changing.

“I’ve been hanging off to see what would happen.”

Dillon has since rebooked his holiday in Tenerife for this August.

He said: “With the rules changing, I’ve been kept updated about everything.

“Now I’m looking forward to finally getting away.”

Travel agent Lesley Cooper.

Travel agent John added: “Ibiza changing from green to amber was a big one.

“Ibiza has such a big following and some people who have had both vaccines are still keen to push ahead with their holiday.

“Right now, with all of the rules and guidance, people need a travel expert.

“We keep our customers updated about entry requirements for the destination, any tests needed in resorts, passenger locator forms for returning home, and any requirements from the Scottish Government upon returning home.”

