Dundee Torched car in Dundee prompts police and fire response By Amie Flett July 16 2021, 7.39am Updated: July 16 2021, 1.34pm Police and fire services were called to Balgowan Avenue on Thursday night. Police are investigating after a car was torched in Dundee on Thursday night. Police and fire services were called to Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton just after 11pm. One fire engine was despatched from Tayside fire station. Police had been alerted to anti-social behaviour but found a car on fire when they arrived. A fire engine was sent to tackle the blaze.