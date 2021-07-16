Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

‘A wealth of history’: Dundee tours give cemetery visitors glimpse into lives of war heroes

By Katy Scott
July 16 2021, 5.55pm Updated: July 16 2021, 5.56pm

Visitors to a Dundee cemetery will be able to find out about war heroes as new walking tours are launched.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) will host the tours every fortnight between July and October at Balgay Cemetery.

Guides will relay the stories of the men and women who are buried in the community graves.

Balgay Cemetery is the resting place of service plots from both wars, as well as a Cross of Sacrifice and a Screen Wall memorial which lists those with unmarked graves.

Dozens of casualties

Nearly 150 casualties from the First World War and nearly 130 from the Second World War are commemorated throughout the graveyard.

CWGC also maintains two non-war graves on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and one French, one Dutch and 11 Polish war graves in the cemetery.

The tours will be led by Scott Galloway, a volunteer for the Eyes On, Hands On project.

Liz Woodfield, director of information and communications at CWGC, is looking forward to revealing more about those laid to rest at Balgay.

She said: “The Commonwealth War Graves Commission cares for war graves at more than 12,500 locations in the UK

“This means there is a way for us all to connect to our local world war heritage.

“There is a wealth of world war history across all four corners of the United Kingdom.

“From large CWGC cemeteries and memorials to single headstones in remote churchyards, you’re never too far away from one of our sites.

“We’re encouraging people to seek out the stories in their local area and book onto a free tour this summer.”

