‘A wealth of history’: Dundee tours give cemetery visitors glimpse into lives of war heroes

Visitors to a Dundee cemetery will be able to find out about war heroes as new walking tours are launched.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) will host the tours every fortnight between July and October at Balgay Cemetery.

Guides will relay the stories of the men and women who are buried in the community graves.

Balgay Cemetery is the resting place of service plots from both wars, as well as a Cross of Sacrifice and a Screen Wall memorial which lists those with unmarked graves.

Dozens of casualties

Nearly 150 casualties from the First World War and nearly 130 from the Second World War are commemorated throughout the graveyard.

CWGC also maintains two non-war graves on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and one French, one Dutch and 11 Polish war graves in the cemetery.

The tours will be led by Scott Galloway, a volunteer for the Eyes On, Hands On project.

Liz Woodfield, director of information and communications at CWGC, is looking forward to revealing more about those laid to rest at Balgay.

She said: “The Commonwealth War Graves Commission cares for war graves at more than 12,500 locations in the UK

“This means there is a way for us all to connect to our local world war heritage.

“There is a wealth of world war history across all four corners of the United Kingdom.

“From large CWGC cemeteries and memorials to single headstones in remote churchyards, you’re never too far away from one of our sites.

“We’re encouraging people to seek out the stories in their local area and book onto a free tour this summer.”