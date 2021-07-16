Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

‘There were police everywhere’: Cops called to disturbance in Dundee

By James Simpson
July 16 2021, 6.18pm Updated: July 16 2021, 6.21pm
Police and ambulance crews at the scene of the disturbance on Kinghorne Road.
Police and ambulance crews at the scene of the disturbance on Kinghorne Road.

Police are investigating after they were called to a disturbance in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Friday.

Locals said up to six police vehicles were on Kinghorne Road and Hilltown after the incident at around 3pm.

Officers remained in the area for several hours, while an ambulance was also at the scene.

Witnesses say the incident appeared to involve two men and a woman, and started near the junction with Rosebank Street.

Several police units were spotted on Kinghorne Road as part of the investigation.

One man, who did not want to be named, said police went into several blocks of flats.

He said: “There were police scattered everywhere. They were on the Hilltown near all the takeaways and they were also stationed on Kinghorne Road.

“It started on Kinghorne Road and it appeared to be a man and woman were fighting with another man.

“One of the guys looked in a bad way but he was still able to walk down towards the Hilltown before all the police arrived.

Police at blocks of flats

“Police were inside one of the blocks of flats and I saw them going in and out of a few others.”

Another man, who was working for a delivery firm, says one of those involved was searched by officers.

He said: “I saw the ambulance crew was here but the paramedics appeared to be waiting for further instructions from the police.

“There was no one getting any medical attention that I saw but one guy had five coppers around him at one point as he sat on a bench.

Searched by officers

“He was being searched by some of the police.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3pm on Friday July 16 to a report of a disturbance in the Kinghorne Road area of Dundee.

“Officers are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

