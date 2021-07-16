‘There were police everywhere’: Cops called to disturbance in Dundee

Police are investigating after they were called to a disturbance in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Friday.

Locals said up to six police vehicles were on Kinghorne Road and Hilltown after the incident at around 3pm.

Officers remained in the area for several hours, while an ambulance was also at the scene.

Witnesses say the incident appeared to involve two men and a woman, and started near the junction with Rosebank Street.

One man, who did not want to be named, said police went into several blocks of flats.

He said: “There were police scattered everywhere. They were on the Hilltown near all the takeaways and they were also stationed on Kinghorne Road.

“It started on Kinghorne Road and it appeared to be a man and woman were fighting with another man.

“One of the guys looked in a bad way but he was still able to walk down towards the Hilltown before all the police arrived.

Police at blocks of flats

“Police were inside one of the blocks of flats and I saw them going in and out of a few others.”

Another man, who was working for a delivery firm, says one of those involved was searched by officers.

He said: “I saw the ambulance crew was here but the paramedics appeared to be waiting for further instructions from the police.

“There was no one getting any medical attention that I saw but one guy had five coppers around him at one point as he sat on a bench.

Searched by officers

“He was being searched by some of the police.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3pm on Friday July 16 to a report of a disturbance in the Kinghorne Road area of Dundee.

“Officers are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”