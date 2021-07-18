News / Dundee Devastation after historic Dundee building badly damaged in fire By Lindsey Hamilton July 18 2021, 10.07am Updated: July 18 2021, 1.35pm The fire damaged sluice house A 147-year-old listed building in the heart of a Dundee park has been badly damaged in a fire. A fire broke out in the old Sluice House – known locally as the Round House – at Clatto Country Park around 9.30pm on Saturday. The sluice house at Clatto well alight on Saturday night It took firefighters around an hour and a half to extinguish the blaze. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]