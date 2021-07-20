Hopes Broughty Ferry Splash Pool will reopen soon after two-year closure

A popular attraction in Dundee could be reopened soon after a two-year closure.

The Castle Green Splash Pool in Broughty Ferry has been out of action since it closed at the end of the summer season in 2019.

As the coronavirus pandemic began before the 2020 season, it has remained out of action ever since.

It is hoped it will be back up and running soon, but safety checks must be carried out first.

Dundee City Council confirmed these checks are under way and an announcement about the pools reopening will be made once they are complete.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said he would like to see locals and visitors to the Ferry enjoying the splash pools during the last remaining summer months.

Mr Duncan said: “Even in normal times, the Ferry goes like a fare when the sun comes out.

“I think because of the ‘stay-cation’ effect this year it’s been ultra busy and this really hot weather, the kids would have obviously liked to have used the splash pool.”

As Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions have now eased to Level 0, Mr Duncan believes the popular splash pool in the Castle Green play park should be allowed to open again.

“At the very beginning of lockdown you really weren’t supposed to use any shared equipment at all but obviously in recent months that’s not been the case,” he said.

“My input to the council was given that we’re now in Level 0, which doesn’t mean that we’ve got no restrictions whatsoever but it’s the kind of lightest regime, we can have opening things like that again.”

Dundee City Council said it is currently looking into opening the Broughty Ferry park feature in the near future and will make an announcement of it’s reopening once all the necessary safety checks have been made.

A council spokesman said: “We are now looking at the possibility of reopening this feature soon.

“It has been closed since the end of the season in 2019.

“Due to the length of this closure it is necessary to undertake a number of safety checks before any opening can be considered.

“We will make an announcement about when this will be possible once these have been completed.”

Broughty Ferry Castle

Mr Duncan has also asked the council when residents can expect to see the opening of the Broughty Ferry Castle again.

Leisure and Culture Dundee said they are also carrying out safety checks in order to open the castle back up to the public.

But due to the small space within the castle, social distancing is proving a problem.

A spokesman for Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “We are carrying out necessary building checks to be able to open Broughty Castle Museum when we can.

“Social distancing still remains an issue in a building of this age, and we will be informed by Scottish Government guidance before making a final decision of when to reopen.”