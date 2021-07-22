News / Dundee Police probe as hammer-wielding thief makes off with haul of washing tokens at Lochee multi By James Simpson and Lindsey Hamilton July 22 2021, 3.38pm Updated: July 22 2021, 6.29pm Residents in a Lochee multi have claimed “nothing is safe” after a yob used a hammer to steal washing tokens. The thief smashed their way into the concierge’s office at Burnside Court on Wednesday afternoon before making off with the haul. The tokens – which are used for the communal washing machine and dryer facilities in the multi – could equate to hundreds of pound in cash. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]