New waterfront photography exhibition is a celebration of Dundee residents

A celebration of Dundee residents has gone on show at the city’s waterfront.

A series of photographs showcasing artworks created by the people of Menzieshill now appears on hoardings along the riverside.

The summer exhibition is the brainchild of Glasgow photographer Eoin Carey, who hopes it will stand as a deserving monument to the Menzieshill community.

Eoin captured the area’s outdoor art project, set up by the Bethany Christian Trust in April, in a bid to bring people together after the Covid lockdown.

The aim was to ease people back into gathering through art following months of isolation.

The trust held a number of outdoor classes, all led by professional artists including textile expert Rhona Jack, photographer Ciara Menzies and street artist C. Gul.

This was followed by an open-air exhibition.

Celebration of Menziehill

And as the group created its eye-catching installations around Menzieshill, Eoin moved in with his camera.

His intention was to capture the “strength and beauty” he saw within the community.

He said: “Menzieshill is the first part of Dundee you see as you approach from the South West, before anything else of the city is visible.

“It sits high over the surrounding neighbourhoods, almost above the clouds.

“It’s strange that an area of such altitude and such importance would not be commemorated with a monument.

“Any community that develops and dwells at height, in permanent view of the rest of the city, is deserved of a monument. I hope these images act in that way.”

His exhibition is part of a new initiative known as Sharing Not Hoarding, which shares works of art on the city’s hoarding.

The project was launched in 2015 as part of the Dundee Commons Festival.

Dundee film maker Nathan Brake has also created a documentary about the art project.

It will be screened to a local audience at the Menzieshill Parish Church. After this, it will be streamed on the Bethany Christian Trust YouTube on August 26th.