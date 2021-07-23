Video: Man almost hit by illegal off-road biker outside Dundee school as police report 16 people to prosecutors

Footage has emerged of an illegal off-road biker speeding along the pavement outside a Dundee primary school – almost hitting a man.

The incident was filmed outside Sidlaw View Primary School on Harestane Road this week.

It is the latest in a line of incidents in the city involving illegal motorbikes – with the nearby Caird Park golf course also targeted by the bikers.

The man who filmed the footage – who asked to remain anonymous – said: “Over the past few years we’ve had to put up with speeding cars on Harestane Road.

‘Dangerous driving by idiots’

“But the recent pandemic has brought a new more troubling problem – motocross bikes

“It seems that there has been an explosion in ownership of these bikes. The main problem is the dangerous driving exhibited by these idiots.

“I have reported numerous incidents to the police, but they say they can’t do anything.”

However, police in the city insist they are focusing on the issue – and have made a number of arrests.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, area commander for Dundee, said: “Officers from Tayside Division and our colleagues in roads policing routinely carry out enforcement activity to deter speeding and detect those who choose to break the law.

“Priority is given to locations where there have been previous collisions where speed was a factor as well as areas with vulnerable road users, such as near schools and areas with a number of pedestrians and cyclists.

“We are aware of concerns in the community about the anti-social and dangerous use of off-road motorcycles and have a number of local operations planned throughout the summer.

16 people reported in Downfield area

These will be targeted, using intelligence from local communities, and focus on disrupting anti-social use, seizing uninsured or untaxed bikes and taking action against offenders.

“Due to the risk these riders are often prepared to take, stopping them safely at the time is challenging.

“However, through targeted CCTV, intelligence gathering and thorough investigation we identify and charge individuals after the event.

“Over the last few months in the Downfield area alone, we have traced and reported 16 people to the procurator fiscal, whom we identified allegedly committing these types of offences in previous weeks.”

‘It’s not all about enforcement and prosecution’

The officer says this type of behaviour “will not be tolerated” and police will aim to put them before the courts.

He added: “However, it’s not all about enforcement and prosecution.

“Community officers attend schools and colleges and work with partners in an effort to educate potential offenders in the dangers and ramifications of such actions so that scrambler bikes can be used lawfully and more safely.

“I would also like to appeal to the public to help us in identifying the people involved. Many of the public will know these individuals and will see them coming and going on these bikes.

“If we all play our part we can be successful in addressing this issue which will lead to a reduction in such anti-social behaviour and making our local communities safer.”

The issue has also been taken to ward councillor Kevin Keenan.

He said: “I would like to see a focused campaign to resolve the matter.

“I believe that this level of focus will need to happen on more than one occasion.

“While I look for the Strathmartine ward to be the focus of the campaign, I accept that this is a citywide issue.

“I therefore wish our community safety team and Police Scotland every success, given the severity of the problem that needs tackled.”

‘Ongoing efforts to prevent the danger posed’

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The city council’s community safety wardens work closely with Police Scotland to try and reduce the risks caused in our neighbourhoods by illegal motorbike riding.

“There are ongoing efforts to prevent the damage and danger posed by this behaviour.

“We would ask anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.”