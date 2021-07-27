Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Biker charged as part of bid to clamp down on anti-social behaviour

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 27 2021, 11.05am Updated: July 27 2021, 11.05am
One of the bikes seized by police.
A police crackdown on anti-social behaviour has led to bikes being seized and one person being charged.

Road policing officers and community wardens patrolled the north of Dundee, following complaints from residents.

One off-road bike was seized in St Fillans Road on Monday and its owner was charged in connection with a number of offences.

It came just 24 hours after a moped and another off-road bike were also seized in the city as riders were uninsured.

City-wide issue

It is the latest in a spate of incidents in the city involving the illegal use of motorbikes – with Caird Park golf course also targeted by bikers.

Only four days ago we reported how one man was almost run over  by an off-road biker speeding along the pavement outside a Dundee primary school.

Sixteen people were reported to the procurator fiscal following a crackdown in the Downfield area of Dundee.

Charges related to disrupting anti-social use and uninsured or untaxed bikes.

Operation Challenge

Police Scotland say the patrols form part of their Operation Challenge initiative to respond to residents’ concerns.

A spokesman said: “Following concerns raised by local residents and as part of the ongoing Operation Challenge, community police officers along with community wardens and officers from the Road Policing Unit are conducting pro-active patrols in the north of Dundee.

“As part of this an off-road bike was seized on Monday night in St Fillans Road and its rider charged with a number of offences.

“This follows the seizure of a moped and another off road bike in the previous 24 hours which were being used without insurance.”

“Patrols are continuing using marked and unmarked vehicles.”

Bikes seized in Downfield.

Strathmartine councillor Kevin Keenan said residents are reporting illegal activity to him on “almost a daily basis”.

“I will support police action taken to put a stop to this,” he added.

Anyone with any information about the anti-social or illegal use of motorbikes in their area can call 101 or use the email form on the Police Scotland website at www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us

Video: Man almost hit by illegal off-road biker outside Dundee school as police report 16 people to prosecutors

