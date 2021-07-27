News / Dundee Taste of Spain coming to Dundee as churros trailer plan for City Quay given green light By Steven Rae July 27 2021, 2.38pm Updated: July 29 2021, 8.05am The planned location for the Wee Churros Corner. A hot food trailer selling churros in Dundee city centre has been approved by council planners. An unused piece of land next to the Taza restaurant at City Quay will be the site of the outlet, which has been granted permission to trade for two years. The Wee Churros Corner will primarily serve the fried dough snacks – which are popular in Europe, particularly Spain and Portugal, as well as Latin America. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]