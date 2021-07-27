Thieves break into Dundee nursery and steal children’s Amazon Fire tablets

Tablet computers used by children at a Dundee nursery were stolen after the building was broken into.

Rugrats Private Day Nursery in Whitfield was targeted between Friday 23 and Monday 26 July.

Police have appealed for information into the break-in in Haddington Crescent.

A spokesman said: “A nursery in Haddington Crescent, Dundee, was broken into between 5.50pm on Friday July 23 and 7am on Monday July 26.

“Two Amazon Fire tablets used by the children were stolen. If you have any information, call 101, with incident reference number 0553 of July 26.”

Vandals damaged nursery in 2019

Rugrats management have been contacted for more information about the incident.

In 2019, vandals caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the nursery.

Although they didn’t enter the building, the louts destroyed fencing and play equipment, as well as leaving toys and paper littered on the ground.

Some sheds were also broken into and damaged and flowers planted by the children were uprooted.