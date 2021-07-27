Man taken to hospital as seven fire appliances tackle Douglas house fire

A man was taken to hospital after a large fire took hold in a house in Douglas.

Firefighters from Blackness Road, Kingsway, McAlpine Road stations in Dundee as well as Broughty Ferry, were despatched to Ballantrae Place after the alarm was raised shortly before 6pm on Tuesday.

In all seven appliances, including two hose jets and two high reach vehicles attended the scene in an effort to bring the blaze under control.

What caused the blaze is yet to be established but it’s understood the fire started in the upper floor of the property.

Police closed Ballantae Place and a number of surrounding roads.

One crew from the Kingsway East fire station remained at the scene on Wednesday morning to check for any hotspots.

The main fire was extinguished just before 7pm on Tuesday but some small flareups occurred overnight.

An eyewitness reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the block of four houses.

They said: “The building is all blackened and charred at the front and the windows are smashed.

“I saw a fire fighter trying to break a hole the roof as smoke continued to come from the roof space.

“It’s clearly been an extensive fire.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alarm at 5.59pm on Tuesday, July 27 of a house fire in Ballantrae Place in Douglas.

“The main fire was extinguished at around 6.45pm but crews remain at the scene.”

Police confirmed that one man has been taken to hospital for treatment though the extent of his injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05pm on Tuesday, July 27, police were called to a fire at a property in Ballantrae Place, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the male householder was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are continuing.”