Cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 docks in Dundee

The first cruise ship has arrived in Dundee since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Marella Explorer 2 docked at the Port of Dundee, the first cruise ship to visit the city since 2019.

The 72,00-tonne cruise ship arrived at Stannergate at 3.30am on Wednesday morning with 800 passengers on board, delighting Dundonians as they woke on a rainy day.