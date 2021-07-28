News / Dundee Cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 docks in Dundee By Lindsey Hamilton July 28 2021, 8.36am Updated: July 29 2021, 11.37am The Marella Explorer. The first cruise ship has arrived in Dundee since the easing of lockdown restrictions. The Marella Explorer 2 docked at the Port of Dundee, the first cruise ship to visit the city since 2019. Marella Explorer 2 in Dundee The 72,00-tonne cruise ship arrived at Stannergate at 3.30am on Wednesday morning with 800 passengers on board, delighting Dundonians as they woke on a rainy day. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]