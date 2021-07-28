Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scottish Government-owned airport company acting ‘like a brick wall’ as strike sees flights grounded and training classes cancelled

By Scott Milne
July 28 2021, 11.35am Updated: July 28 2021, 11.38am
dundee airport strike
Jim Watt, managing director of Tayside Aviation.

Flight school Tayside Aviation has been forced to cancel 50 classes thanks to strike action amid a row over Dundee Airport jobs being moved to Inverness.

Airline Loganair has also transferred or refunded commercial passengers after it cancelled six commercial flights between Dundee, London and Belfast on Thursday, July 29.

Union Prospect called the action in response to Hial (Highland and Islands Airports) plans to move air traffic controllers out of its smaller airports, including Dundee, and centralise them in Inverness.

The Scottish Government owned company Hial have been accused of “not listening to anyone” as the long-standing dispute has escalated.

Who will Dundee Airport strike hit hardest?

Jim Watt is Tayside Aviation’s managing director. He said they have stuck in the middle of the fight between the warring sides — despite not being involved in the remote tower plans.

He understands the reasoning behind Prospect’s strike. Nevertheless, he described it as “unnecessary”.

“It’s very inconvenient and not at all helpful.

“We will have to reschedule them all now. We have to do that at times when there’s poor weather, for example, but it’s still a lot of hassle.”

He also did not have many kind words for Hial, describing them as a “brick wall”.

“I do get why Prospect have called the strike, because Hial are a law unto themselves.

“They have decided they are going for this remote tower plans and they are railroading it through and not listening to anyone.

“It affects everybody.”

What does the strike mean for Loganair flights?

The Dundee Airport strike has seen six commercial flights cancelled — the Loganair morning and afternoon service to and from London City Airport as well as a daily service to and from Belfast.

The strike has also closed Benbecula, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh airports to all but emergency flights for 24 hours.

A Loganair spokeswoman said they had offered customers a transfer or a refund on their cancelled flights.

She added: “We remain hugely disappointed by this strike action by the union representing Air Traffic Controllers at Hial airports.

“We can only ask for our customers’ understanding that we are unable to avoid the inconvenience that these flight cancellations will inevitably cause to travel plans.”

dundee airport strike
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.

Inglis Lyon, Hial managing director, apologised for the inconvenience.

He said: “The disruption will impact our passengers, airline partners and the communities we serve at a crucial time in the recovery from the effects the pandemic.”

He suggested Prospect should return to the negotiating table.

Dundee airport traffic control.
Dundee Airport.

“It is extremely disappointing that strike action is going ahead despite months of work with Prospect.

“We are still in talks… and appeal to Prospect to conclude those discussions before considering any further escalation.”

Prospect negotiator David Avery said: “The training environment in Dundee is what makes the airport one of the most complicated pieces of airspace in Scotland despite its low traffic figures.

“This is why Prospect are campaigning to keep the air traffic control facility onsite. So controllers are best able to manage this.”

