News / Local / Dundee

‘Ideal for student housing’: Former Robertson’s furniture store in Dundee back on the market

By Matteo Bell
July 29 2021, 2.57pm Updated: July 29 2021, 3.18pm
Willison House on Barrack Street is back on the market.
Willison House on Barrack Street is back on the market.

The historic former Robertson’s furniture store in Dundee city centre is back on the market – in the latest bid to turn around the fortunes of the derelict building.

Willison House on Barrack Street closed a decade ago when its owners fell into administration.

The Art Deco property, which dates from the 1930s, has been the subject of several failed attempts at redevelopment.

The latest, which was given approval council level, included proposals to create two new hotels and a restaurant.

The former Robertson’s furniture building has been derelict for a decade.

That would allow up to 215 bedrooms to be created over the two sites.

But the building is now up for sale again, with developers invited to make an offer.

Bidding will close on September 16.

‘I wouldn’t like to see it torn down’

Many locals are keen to see something done with the building, including resident Paul Kennedy.

Paul, who works on Reform Street, said: “I’ve passed the building every day for the past two-and-a-half years.

“I’ve photographed it multiple times and it’s on my Instagram.

“I wouldn’t like to see it torn down, but if it was repurposed with the same façade that would be good.

An artist’s impression of what the redeveloped building could look like.

“I really like the 30s style of it. It creates a contrast with the rest of the street.

“It’s only an eyesore because nothing’s being done with it.

“If it was being used people would probably be dead interested and want to go inside.”

Kris Smith, who also frequents the city centre, said: “It could definitely be something nicer.

Support for student accommodation

“I think if it was student accommodation it would add to Dundee’s reputation as a student city.”

Will Scarlett, director of Scarlett Land and Development – which is marketing the site – said: “This is a superb opportunity for an exceptional development in Dundee city centre which is very well connected.

“Clearly given strong demand for student accommodation and given its location in close proximity to universities and colleges, this is an ideal opportunity for a student housing developer to progress such a scheme.”

Damaged and derelict: A closer look at some of Dundee’s buildings at risk

