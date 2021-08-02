Robbie McIntosh: Chilling warning before teenager murdered dog walker Anne Nicoll on Dundee Law in 2001

“Someone is going to end up getting something done to them and it won’t be pleasant.”

A resident penned a letter to Robbie McIntosh’s mother nearly five months before her son murdered 34-year-old Anne Nicoll on Dundee Law on August 2 2001.

The unsigned letter, written in block capitals, was postmarked March 19 2001.

But it was posted through a neighbour’s letterbox in error and not passed on to the woman to whom it was written.