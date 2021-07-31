Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Dundee

Dundee robbery leaves woman ‘badly shaken’ as detectives launch probe

By Alasdair Clark
July 31 2021, 12.05pm
Invercraig place in Dundee where the robbery took place
Police have asked for anyone who witnesses the incident to come forward

Detectives are investigating a robbery after a woman walking in the Charleston area of Dundee had her handbag stolen, leaving her ‘badly shaken’ but uninjured.

Witnesses to the robbery, which took place on the afternoon of July 29, have been asked to come forward to assist enquiries.

The 57-year-old woman had been walking on a path between Invercraig Place and Balgarthno Road in Charleston on Thursday between 4:10pm and 5pm, police said.

She was grabbed from behind by a man, said to be in his 20s, who then stole the woman’s handbag and made off.

Dundee robbery suspect wanted ‘as soon as possible’

The suspect is described by Police Scotland as white and of slim build with short, dark hair.

He was said to be wearing a blue and yellow stripe top and light-grey jogging trousers at the time of the robbery, officers in Dundee said.

Police added that the woman had been uninjured but was left badly shaken as a result of the crime.

Appealing for information, Detective Constable Sammi Wilkie said she wanted to trace the man responsible.

She urged anyone who had any information to come forward or contact Crimestoppers.

Although the woman was uninjured, she was very badly shaken

Detective Constable Sammi Wilkie said: “Although the woman was uninjured, she was very badly shaken as a result of this robbery and we are working to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this crime take place or anyone who recognises the description of the man to contact us.

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact 101 quoting reference number 2585 of 29 July.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

