Dundee robbery leaves woman ‘badly shaken’ as detectives launch probe

Detectives are investigating a robbery after a woman walking in the Charleston area of Dundee had her handbag stolen, leaving her ‘badly shaken’ but uninjured.

Witnesses to the robbery, which took place on the afternoon of July 29, have been asked to come forward to assist enquiries.

The 57-year-old woman had been walking on a path between Invercraig Place and Balgarthno Road in Charleston on Thursday between 4:10pm and 5pm, police said.

She was grabbed from behind by a man, said to be in his 20s, who then stole the woman’s handbag and made off.

Dundee robbery suspect wanted ‘as soon as possible’

The suspect is described by Police Scotland as white and of slim build with short, dark hair.

He was said to be wearing a blue and yellow stripe top and light-grey jogging trousers at the time of the robbery, officers in Dundee said.

Police added that the woman had been uninjured but was left badly shaken as a result of the crime.

Appealing for information, Detective Constable Sammi Wilkie said she wanted to trace the man responsible.

She urged anyone who had any information to come forward or contact Crimestoppers.

Detective Constable Sammi Wilkie said: “Although the woman was uninjured, she was very badly shaken as a result of this robbery and we are working to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this crime take place or anyone who recognises the description of the man to contact us.

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact 101 quoting reference number 2585 of 29 July.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”