Dundee football therapy group launches to combat poor mental health

A Dundee-based mental health support group is inviting people along for a game of football to combat isolation and mental health issues.

Walk and Blether is launching The Tay Football Therapy Group from August 23.

Organisers Richie Peter-Tennant and Valerie Lindsay hope to encourage people who are feeling a bit down or alone to come for a kick around at Downfield playing fields every Monday afternoon.

“It’ll just be an easy game of football – I mean I’m in my 50’s so I can’t run around for an hour anymore,” Richie said laughing.

He added: “It’s good to get out of the house and get moving. People have been socially isolated throughout this whole pandemic.

“I find if I’m feeling a bit low – which is not as often these days – but when I am it is good to get out and meet another person, even just for an hour or two.”

Combating mental health stigma

Ritchie launched Walk and Blether earlier this year, a walking group for mental health support.

The group sees football supporters walk between stadiums and across the city, chatting about football and any other issues like mental health, to combat the stigma about opening up.

The games will be held in partnership with Dundee West Football Club.

Ritchie said he launched the club after seeing a rise in people who were suffering poor mental health in the city.

Walking Football 18+

For people with Mental Health issues.

Every Monday 2-4pm.

Starting August 23rd 2021.

Self Referral.

Donations welcomed if you can.#Talkingaboutyourself.#MentalHealthMatters . — Tay Football Therapy Group (@FcTay) July 27, 2021

He said: “Dundee has the second highest suicide rate in Scotland.

“Our ethos is if we can just help one person, then what we’re doing is worth it. Our motto is helping people to help themselves.

“So this is just something that people can come along to and have a nice conversation and meet people and have good company.

“While there is a sport element, it’s about helping people to feel comfortable opening up.

“Sports is just sort of a sideline, but it’s a way into the conversation.”

Opening up about mental health

He said he had noticed that in recent years, people have been more open about asking for help, but that there weren’t enough resources to go round.

“It’s been more normalised, it’s in the media, people talk about it more”, Ritchie said.

“People need the help and are asking for it. But it’s not always there.”

Ritchie hopes as many people as possible will come along to the game.

He said: “I would say if someone was a bit nervous, just come along and I will make myself known to them so they don’t feel alone.

“Or we can speak on the phone before and hope that they’ll get to know me and feel a bit better about coming along.”

The group will be free to join are free and run on donations.

Anyone is welcome to show up at Downfield playing fields on Monday, August 23 at 2pm.