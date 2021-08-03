Art mural celebrating Dundee community spirit on display in Lochee park

A new mural celebrating Dundonians has been revealed in Lochee Park.

Featuring scenes of Scottish wildlife surrounding a loch, the work was created by local families and refugees from Syria and Iraq in a bid to help the community recover from the Covid pandemic.

The work, from the Family Art Club, will be displayed at the Fruit Bowls community garden.

Students and staff from the Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) have been working with the group to create the mural.

The outdoor art project, which is funded by the National Lottery, brings families together in creative ways.

Groups have a chance to work with organisations like Scrap Antics CIC, Dundee City Council’s Countryside Ranger Service and Infinite Sky Murals on the projects.

The artwork is just one of the activities that more than 40 families are taking part in.

Other projects include a community clean up, making homes for wildlife such as bird boxes and bug hotels, planting wildflowers, bulbs and vegetables and taking part in national surveys to monitor wildlife.

Creating community through art

Neil Crutchley, community engagement worker with the Countryside Ranger Service, has been helping to organise activities with families.

He said: “The pandemic has been such a challenging time for so many people.

“From the outdoor sessions last year we discovered a real need for people to socialise safely, share experiences and learn creative skills together.

“The ideas of families have informed this longer-term project and it has been inspiring to see their enthusiasm and the quality of artwork already made.

“We look forward to including more families and getting involved in activities to help the environment.”

Student and staff volunteers through DUSA are joining with others from Dundee and Syria and Iraq to help plan different activities during the project.

The group is keeping records of the clubs they take part in and will show off the photography as part of the Dundee Flower and Food Festival in September.

Kellie Ioannou, societies officer at DUSA said: “Staff and students from DUSA who have been involved in the family art club have found it to be an incredibly rewarding experience.

“Working within the community has allowed us to not only offer these fantastic families the opportunity to express themselves through a visual means but has also given us the opportunity to learn so much about different cultures – they truly are inspirational.”

Kate Still, Scotland chairwoman at the National Lottery Community Fund, added: “I would like to congratulate Dundee University Students’ Association and Family Art Club on their award which is testament to the incredible efforts of their staff and volunteers.”