‘It’s like living in a council tip’: Menzieshill woman hits out over mess left by flytipping

Council officials have vowed to clean up rubbish left dumped outside a block of flats in Menzieshill – after complaints about flytipping.

Samantha Auld, who lives on Forth Crescent, says she has reported the issue to the local authority several times.

The resident has compared it to “like living in a council tip”.

She said: “The flytipping has been going on for years, but the mess has been getting a lot worse recently.

“I’ve watched neighbours drop bags of rubbish out of their windows on to the ground.

“I’ve lived here for 15 years and I’ve never had mice.

“But since the rubbish dumping has got so bad, I have them.”

Samantha says she demanded that the council pay the area a visit after finding a dirty nappy discarded outside her flat.

She added: “People flytip everything here: furniture, TVs, Sky dishes.

“I phoned the council about it again after a youth threw a glass bottle at my neighbour from the pile.

“But they just blamed Covid for them not being able to collect the rubbish.

“We can’t even let the kids out to play because of all the broken glass and pills.”

Council aware of Menzieshill problem

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation and are arranging for the materials to be collected.

“So called flytipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does fly tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000. ”

Household or bulky waste can be taken to recycling centres to be disposed of.

The council also runs a special collection service for bulky items.