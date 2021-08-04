Police called to rural road near Glenrothes after single-vehicle crash

Police were called to a rural Fife road last night following a single-vehicle crash which left the driver injured.

The crash, which took place on Cluny Road near Glenrothes, resulted in a temporary road closure.

Officers were called to the scene at 9.20pm on Tuesday night, and the road was reopened at 11.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police called to a single vehicle road crash between Cluny Road and Kinglassie Road, Glenrothes around 9.20 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

“Driver sustained minor injury.

“Road re-opened about 11.30 pm.”