Humza Yousaf nursery ‘discrimination’ – how did health secretary end up at centre of Dundee race row?

In one of the most high-profile Scottish news stories of the year so far, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has reported a Dundee nursery over claims his daughter was denied a place due to her “ethnic-sounding” name.

Mr Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla claim they were told there was no space for their two-year-old daughter Amal at Little Scholars Nursery, despite places being offered to others with “non-ethnic” names.