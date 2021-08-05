News / Dundee PICTURES: Hundreds turn out to see Manchester United players at Broughty Ferry restaurant By Alasdair Clark August 5 2021, 8.19am Updated: August 5 2021, 11.12am Hundreds of locals turned out in Broughty Ferry on Wednesday evening after Manchester United players dined out at a local restaurant. Fans were spotted wearing Manchester United shirts as they waited outside Forgan’s on Brook Street for the players to leave. Young fans lined up to see the players Paul Pogba got a rousing reception from locals Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is greeted by fans The team headed to the restaurant for a meal after training in nearby St [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]