Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

PICTURES: Hundreds turn out to see Manchester United players at Broughty Ferry restaurant

By Alasdair Clark
August 5 2021, 8.19am Updated: August 5 2021, 11.12am

Hundreds of locals turned out in Broughty Ferry on Wednesday evening after Manchester United players dined out at a local restaurant.

Fans were spotted wearing Manchester United shirts as they waited outside Forgan’s on Brook Street for the players to leave.

Manchester United in Dundee
Young fans lined up to see the players
Manchester Uniter player Paul Pogba in Dundee
Paul Pogba got a rousing reception from locals
Manchester United Player Scott McTominay in Dundee
Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is greeted by fans

The team headed to the restaurant for a meal after training in nearby St

