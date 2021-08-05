Met Office predicts heavy rain and flooding in Angus as warning for Tayside and Fife thunderstorms extended

Angus could be hit with heavy and persistent rain on Friday, forecasters have warned.

The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across most of the county.

It runs from midnight on Friday until 2pm.

People living and travelling through the area are being told to expect “persistent heavy rain” which “may cause local flooding and some travel disruption”.

The Met Office warning for this Friday says: “Rain will turn persistent, occasionally heavy through the early hours of Friday accompanied by strengthening south-easterly winds.

“Rainfall accumulations of 40-60mm are expected, mainly across eastern high ground.

“This is likely to result in some localised flooding and travel disruption. Rain clears to scattered heavy showers in the afternoon.”

Meanwhile the Met Office warning for thunderstorms issued earlier in the week has been extended.

A warning is now in place for thunderstorms from 4am until 11.59pm on Friday, covering all of Fife along with Dundee and Perthshire.

A second warning, covering the whole of Scotland, northern England and northern Wales, comes into force on Saturday between 4am and 11.59pm.

🌧 With heavy rain forecast across parts of the country for the rest of the week, there may be changes to services if @NetworkRailSCOT need to limit train speeds for safety reasons. Please check your train in advance with our app. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 5, 2021

Transport operators including ScotRail are also bracing themselves for possible disruption.

Tayside was hit with several flooding incidents during thunderstorms at the end of July, affecting homes and businesses.