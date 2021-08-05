Dundee Scouts ‘hyper to be with each other’ on first camping trip since the pandemic

A Dundee Scout were “hyper to be with each other again” after getting away for their first camping trip since the start of the pandemic.

Scouts from the 5th Downfield group made their way to Fordel Firs to take part in their first trip in 18-months.

Jem Clark, depute section leader, said everyone was so excited just to be able to go away together again.

“They absolutely loved it. They were just so hyper to be with each other again,” Jem said.

“It was a brilliant camp, really good. I think we were all super relieved to be back in what we would call our normal setting.

“The kids were in such good spirits and the weather was good. Just all round a brilliant time.”

Scout member Liam, 11, said it had been a good weekend.

“It’s been a strange 18 months not being able to do the activities I love and seeing my friends from Scouts.

“It just felt so normal to be able to get together with other Scouts and out leaders to have a great time doing activities we wouldn’t normally do with out parents.”

At the camp, Scouts were treated to caving, treetop climbing, archery, pioneering – and even some axe throwing!

Although, Liam said his favourite part about camping was “definitely the campfire”.

Scouting during the pandemic

Despite being unable to go out camping together for the past year and a half, the Scout group haven’t let up with their camping activities.

Jem said: “We haven’t stopped at all for the pandemic. We have ran the whole way through.

“Obviously during the lockdown we were doing things virtually.

“We were running virtual camps where the kids camped at home in their gardens or building a fort in their living room.

“We would all just link up on Zoom to do activities.

“So we’ve been adapting the whole way through so they didn’t actually lose any Scouting time.

“But it’s just not the same. So it’s a big relief to be back to our usual.”

Recent guideline updates meant that Scouts could finally meet back up without any social distancing restrictions at the camp site.

Jem added: “It was fairly back to normal for them, which is quite good.

“For a while, they weren’t having to distance in school but were in Scouts so it was really confusing for them. But now it’s all in line with each other so a bit easier!”

Camping in hammocks

Back in Fife, some members of the of the 12th Fife (East Neuk) and the 8th Fife (St Andrews) Explorer Scouts spent a beautiful evening camping at their local scout campsite.

However, as the camping trip took place in early July, some restrictions were still in place.

Scout leader Jo Taylor said that the groups had to sleep in hammocks, as there wasn’t enough room to socially distance in the tents.

The group were not all convinced about their alternative sleeping arrangements.

“Opinions were mixed, although generally positive, on whether sleeping in a hammock was a comfortable experience,” Jo said.

“Overall it was a very enjoyable weekend and the leaders are thanked for organising the event and giving up their time.”